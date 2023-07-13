EnGenius Unveils Unmatched Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity with the EnStation6

EnGenius extends their Wi-Fi 6 Outdoor Point-to-Point Client Bridge offerings with the EnStation6. The Wi-Fi 6 "invisible wire" bridge with Qualcomm® Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53s provides an exceptional range of coverage and performance in large outdoor areas.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leading connectivity solutions provider, is proud to unveil the EnStation6, the latest addition to its innovative lineup of outdoor wireless products. The disc-form access point leverages the power of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology to deliver unparalleled performance and extended coverage in outdoor settings, helping save costs on running fiber cable.

EnStation6 Wi-Fi 6 Outdoor Bridge

The EnStation6 offers notable improvements in throughput, efficiency, and capacity to handle demanding tasks such as 8k ultra-HD video streaming and high-volume multi-application traffic. It achieves this by utilizing the advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, which enhances bandwidth over long distances and enables extended range when used in conjunction with another Wi-Fi 6 bridge in a point-to-point setup.

Key Features and Benefits:

Wi-Fi 6 Technology: Offering high-performance and efficient Wi-Fi connectivity in outdoor environments.

Offering high-performance and efficient Wi-Fi connectivity in outdoor environments. Beamforming Technology: Optimizes antenna signal, reception, and reliability for connected devices, ensuring a stable and robust wireless connection.

Optimizes antenna signal, reception, and reliability for connected devices, ensuring a stable and robust wireless connection. High-Speed Performance: Equipped with 2x2 directional 19dBi antennas, the EnStation6 supports speeds of up to 1,200 Mbps in the 5 GHz frequency band, enabling fast and reliable data transmission over long distances.

Equipped with 2x2 directional 19dBi antennas, the EnStation6 supports speeds of up to 1,200 Mbps in the 5 GHz frequency band, enabling fast and reliable data transmission over long distances. Extended Coverage: The EnStation6 boasts a high transmit power of 26 dBm, allowing it to extend Wi-Fi coverage to expansive outdoor areas or connect multiple buildings effortlessly. It can achieve a range of up to 6 miles in a point-to-point or multi-point deployment.

The EnStation6 boasts a high transmit power of 26 dBm, allowing it to extend Wi-Fi coverage to expansive outdoor areas or connect multiple buildings effortlessly. It can achieve a range of up to 6 miles in a point-to-point or multi-point deployment. Weatherproof and Durable: Engineered to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, the EnStation6 features an IP55-rated weatherproof and dustproof housing, ensuring reliability and performance, even in challenging environments.

Engineered to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, the EnStation6 features an IP55-rated weatherproof and dustproof housing, ensuring reliability and performance, even in challenging environments. User-Friendly Interface: The EnWiFi app provides a simple and intuitive interface for local AP configuration and monitoring, allowing users to manage their wireless network easily.

The EnWiFi app provides a simple and intuitive interface for local AP configuration and monitoring, allowing users to manage their wireless network easily. Versatile Operation Modes: The EnStation6 supports multiple operation modes, including access point, WDS access point, and WDS station, providing flexibility to adapt to various network setups and requirements.

The EnStation6 supports multiple operation modes, including access point, WDS access point, and WDS station, providing flexibility to adapt to various network setups and requirements. Power Options: The EnStation6 features a Gigabit Ethernet PoE port, offering flexible power options for different installation scenarios.

"We are thrilled to introduce the EnStation6 and expand our Wi-Fi 6 outdoor wireless portfolio and enable businesses to extend their wireless networks effortlessly and cost-effectively," said Eddie Lee, Product Line Manager at EnGenius Technologies. "With its advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, rugged design, and exceptional performance, the EnStation6 sets a new standard for outdoor wireless connectivity."

The EnStation6 is now available for purchase and shipping. To learn more about this game-changing product and explore its specifications, please visit: https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-products/wi-fi-6-outdoor-ax1200-5-ghz-point-to-point-wireless-bridge/

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

