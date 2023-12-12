Enghouse Enhances Video Conferencing Solutions

News provided by

Enghouse Systems Limited

12 Dec, 2023, 06:45 ET

Partnership With Synergy SKY Advances Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Vidyo

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Interactive, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Synergy SKY, a leader in simplifying video communication across multiple platforms.

This important partnership marks a significant step in enhancing the interoperability and user experience in video conferencing. It focuses on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco and Enghouse proprietary video products Vidyo, Qumu and Lifesize.

Under this partnership, Enghouse Interactive's latest acquisition, Lifesize, will fully integrate Synergy SKY CONNECT, a leading solution for seamless video meetings. This integration expands and improves the customer experience by extending support to a wide range of video meeting technologies.

Enghouse Lifesize room systems, known for its high-definition video conferencing solutions, will benefit significantly from Synergy SKY CONNECT's intuitive and user-friendly meeting experience. This collaboration aligns with Enghouse Interactive's focus on superior communication solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and their customers.

"We are delighted to partner with Synergy SKY," said Vince Mifsud, President of Enghouse. "Their innovative approach to video conferencing aligns perfectly with our strategy of offering customers choice when delivering exceptional customer experiences through our technology. This move is timely, considering more companies are returning to their offices in a full or hybrid model increasing the importance of quality video conferencing and collaboration in the global business landscape."

Ståle Reitan, CEO of Synergy SKY, added: "Our collaboration with Enghouse Interactive represents a significant milestone for us. We are dedicated to making video meetings as straightforward and efficient as possible. Joining forces with Enghouse Interactive, a company that shares our mission, will allow us to take our customer service to higher levels."

For more information about the partnership and the integrated solutions, please visit https://www.enghouseinteractive.com and https://www.synergysky.com.

About Enghouse Interactive    

Enghouse Interactive (EI), a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, is a global leader in contact center software and video technology solutions offering its customers and partners the valuable advantage of choice. EI empowers businesses to transform contact centers from cost centers into powerful growth engines. EI simplifies complex integrations through open standards and supporting various telephony technologies to ensure seamless customer accessibility across channels and locations.

Information contact:
Balvinder Sandhu
[email protected] 

Synergy SKY is bridging the gap between video meeting platforms, enabling seamless collaboration for individuals across diverse locations and devices. As an independent software development and sales company Synergy SKY is creating synergies between different meeting platforms and simplifies the user experience. Synergy SKY connects your video conference rooms to Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google meetings. https://www.synergysky.com/

Information contact:
Vemun Waksvik
[email protected]

Also from this source

Enghouse mejora las soluciones para videoconferencias

Enghouse Interactive, un importante proveedor de soluciones de compromiso de los clientes, anunció hoy una alianza tecnológica estratégica con...

Enghouse aprimora as soluções de videoconferência

A Enghouse Interactive, fornecedora líder de soluções de envolvimento do cliente, anunciou hoje uma parceria tecnológica estratégica com a Synergy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.