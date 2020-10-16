Engineered Tax Services Expands Into Missouri

ST. LOUIS , Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Engineered Tax Services (ETS) announced they have acquired both St. Louis-based The Growth Partnership (TGP) and the ABLE CRM platform. ETS plans to retain all current jobs and add an additional 16 high paying new jobs at the St. Louis location.

"We are excited to welcome ETS to Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "The company's decision to expand to St. Louis is a testament to the quality of The Growth Partnership, its existing workforce, and the available talent in the region. We look forward to seeing ETS grow and expand in our state."

(PRNewsfoto/Missouri Partnership)

ETS is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to the accounting vertical. With the addition of TGP and ABLE, the ETS family of companies will be able to offer outsourced marketing services, specialized CRM tools, and state of the art training for firms they are serving. The TGP and ABLE teams will join the ETS team of over 120 professionals serving more than 3,000 CPA firms and related associations.

"The professional services space is rapidly adopting a more 'advisory' mindset and looking to drive additional value into their client relationships," said Julio Gonzalez, CEO of ETS, as he addressed the strategic rationale for the acquisition. "Jeff Pawlow and Charles Hylan have positioned TGP at the forefront of that movement. I look forward to growing in Missouri and appreciate the enthusiastic welcome the state and the community have given us."

"Thanks to Engineered Tax Services for investing in St. Louis County," said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. "We pride ourselves on creating a welcoming community for growth and innovation and we are thrilled ETS is growing its business here."

Missouri Partnership, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Alliance STL and Missouri Department of Economic Development all supported ETS as they evaluated Missouri for their next expansion.

"Engineered Tax Services' decision to expand into Greater St. Louis further reinforces that our region is ripe for business expansion and growth opportunities," said Steve Johnson, President and CEO of AllianceSTL. "On behalf of AllianceSTL, we welcome ETS to St. Louis and are excited to add them to the growing list of organizations choosing to be STLMade."

"I am excited about adding TGP and ABLE to Julio's growing family of companies," said Jeff Pawlow, the former Managing Member and CEO of TGP and ABLE who will continue as a Managing Director at both organizations.

"This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create something truly special in the marketplace," added Charles Hylan, who will serve as a Managing Director at both organizations moving forward. "Our combination with Julio creates a situation where '1 plus 1 equals 5' for our clients."

"Financial and professional services companies like ETS have a strong presence in Missouri," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "We were honored to introduce the ETS team to the St. Louis ecosystem and we are thrilled that they are creating new jobs here. We look forward to their future success."

ABOUT ENGINEERED TAX SERVICES:

ETS is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by providing sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development credit, and other specialized credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.

https://engineeredtaxservices.com

https://engineeredtaxexchange.com

https://engineeredtechnologyservices.com/Welcome

ABOUT THE GROWTH PARTNERSHIP

Since its founding in 1999, The Growth Partnership (TGP) has been helping accounting firms create sustainable, profitable growth through a diverse range of offerings that include: Outsourced marketing and marketing bureau services, non-technical training and CPE, client satisfaction and loyalty surveys, the annual Rosenberg Survey benchmark report, and strategic planning / firm retreats. Founders Jeff Pawlow and Charles Hylan have both been repeatedly named as Accounting Today's "Top 100 Most Influential People" in the profession.

https://thegrowthpartnership.com

https://thepartnerinstitute.com

https://rosenbergsurvey.com

ABOUT ABLE

ABLE is the leading customer experience and CRM platform for public accountants. Named as a "Top New Product" by Accounting Today in 2017, ABLE helps CPAs function as trusted advisors, build their personal brand, position themselves as thought-leaders in their practice area and differentiate themselves from the competition.

https://growwithable.com

Contact:

Mark Sutherland

314.913.0674

SOURCE Missouri Partnership

