Englewood Health and ColumbiaDoctors Announce Program for Advanced Heart Failure

Goal is to improve patient outcomes by

extending advanced heart failure care to local communities

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Working in collaboration with cardiologists from Englewood Health, ColumbiaDoctors experts will be offering consultations to advanced heart failure patients hospitalized at Englewood Hospital. Outpatient care also will be provided by the two institutions, with ColumbiaDoctors providing heart failure care. The collaboration aims to reduce readmissions and improve outcomes for patients with advanced heart failure by expanding access to a world-class program in Bergen County.

"One of our goals is to work together to establish a robust remote patient monitoring program to track and effectively manage care for heart failure patients in the outpatient setting," says Joseph De Gregorio, MD, Executive Director of Cardiovascular Services at Englewood Hospital. "This collaboration enables our health system to enhance our program by leveraging the expertise and resources of one of the world's premier heart failure programs, benefiting some of our most critically ill patients."

"There are many reasons to be excited about our collaboration with Englewood Health, chief among them the ability to bring advanced treatments to patients in need. Whether a patient requires a ventricular assist procedure or multi-organ transplantation, we are committed to delivering seamless world-class care," says Nir Uriel, MD, Director of Advanced Heart Failure Services and Cardiac Transplantation at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"The launch of the Englewood Health and ColumbiaDoctors advanced heart failure collaboration exemplifies the dedication of our medical staff and community physicians to advancing cardiac care," says Hillary Cohen, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Englewood Hospital. "Through this initiative, our patients will benefit from all the expertise, research, and technology of Columbia's heart failure program right in their own community."

"The intention of this collaboration is to bridge the gap between expertise and accessibility. We are proud to bring our institution's decades of experience in advanced heart failure care to patients at Englewood Hospital and the communities they serve," says Allan Schwartz, MD, Chief of the Division of Cardiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"The Englewood Health and ColumbiaDoctors advanced heart failure collaboration represents a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing cardiac care for our communities," says Dennis Katechis, DO, Chief of Non-Invasive Cardiology at Englewood Hospital. "We have been at the forefront of advanced cardiac care for northern New Jersey and the surrounding regions. Through this collaboration with ColumbiaDoctors, we will continue to strive to deliver the best possible care to our patients."

Advanced heart failure is a progressive and debilitating condition that requires strict adherence to therapies and lifestyle changes. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in the United States for adults 65 and older, and patients with heart failure are frequently readmitted to a hospital.

About Englewood Health

Englewood Health is one of New Jersey's leading healthcare systems. Through its hospital and network of physician practices, urgent care centers, and imaging centers, the health system delivers nationally recognized inpatient and outpatient care. Englewood Hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. It is recognized as a 2022-23 Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' (fall 2023), and was named a Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital (2023). Englewood Hospital is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program in 2021. The Englewood Health Physician Network—a coordinated network of more than 600 office-based and hospital-based providers—offers primary care, specialty care, and urgent care at more than 100 locations in five counties across northern New Jersey. Englewood Health is nationally recognized for excellence in cardiac care and has been named among the "100 Great Heart Programs in America" by Becker's Hospital Review. In 2022, Englewood Hospital was distinguished as the first hospital in Bergen County to earn the Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College of Cardiology and earned a 3-star rating (the highest possible quality rating) from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for transcatheter aortic valve replacement. Additionally, in 2023, the cardiothoracic surgery team at Englewood Hospital earned a 3-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for coronary artery bypass grafting. The health system's focus on health equity and population health encompasses outreach to underserved communities to enhance individual and public health, prevent disease, support lifelong wellness, reduce the burden of mental health challenges and substance use disorders, and meet the cultural, social, and holistic needs of specific populations.

About ColumbiaDoctors

ColumbiaDoctors is the faculty practice of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and includes more than 2,700 physicians, surgeons, dentists, and advanced nurse practitioners, offering more than 230 medical specialties and subspecialties at the medical center or at other ColumbiaDoctors locations in the New York metropolitan area. All ColumbiaDoctors providers are faculty at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. For more information, please visit columbiadoctors.org.

