Englewood Health Announces New Physician Leaders

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has announced new physician leaders to oversee invasive cardiology, neurology, nephrology, pulmonology, obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, hospital medicine, urology, gastroenterology, oral maxillofacial surgery, and hospice and palliative medicine.

"We celebrate the rise of an accomplished group of physician leaders," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "Each of our new leaders is a current member of our medical staff. Their accomplishments and contributions to Englewood Health and the field of medicine have already been numerous and impactful."

Department chiefs:

Arthur Gross, MD, has taken on the role of chief of obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Gross is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. He received his MD from Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He performed his residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he served as administrative chief resident. Dr. Gross has been cited as a "Best Doctor" by many publications including Castle Connelly, 201 Magazine, and The Jewish Standard.

Maz Ganat, MD, has taken on the role of chief of urology. Dr. Ganat is board certified in urology and obtained his MD from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He did his internship in surgery and residency in urology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Following his residency, Dr. Ganat completed an additional urologic oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His clinical interests include cancers of the prostate, bladder, kidney, testes, and penis and he performs endoscopic, robotic, and open surgery.

Associate chiefs:

Gabriel Lisung, MD, FACP, has taken on the role of associate chief of hospital medicine-operations. Dr. Lisung is board certified in internal medicine. He received his MD from Universidad San Martin de Porres and completed his residency at Northwell/Hofstra – Lenox Hill Hospital. Dr. Lisung is an assistant professor at Hackensack Meridian SOM and serves on Englewood Health's Diversity and Inclusion Education Council. In addition to English, he is fluent in Spanish.

Yelena Galumyan, MD, has taken on the role of associate chief of hospital medicine-safety, quality, and wellness. Dr. Galumyan is board certified in internal medicine. She received her MD from Russian National Research Medical University and did her residency at Montefiore Medical Center. Dr. Galumyan is a senior fellow in hospital medicine with the Society of Hospital Medicine and has an MBA from University of Massachusetts Amherst. In addition to English, she speaks both Armenian and Russian.

Section chiefs:

Lee Kojanis, DDS, has taken on the role of section chief of oral maxillofacial surgery. He received his DDS from New York University College of Dentistry. Dr. Kojanis subsequently completed an oral/maxillofacial surgery program at New York University/Bellevue Hospital Center. His clinical interests include complex facial trauma, TMJ surgery, jaw corrective surgery, implantology, facial reconstruction, and dental rehabilitation.

Aron Schwarcz, MD, has taken on the role of section chief of invasive cardiology. Dr. Schwarcz is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology. He is also certified in echocardiology and nuclear cardiology. He received his MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and did his residency in internal medicine, as well as fellowships in cardiology and in interventional cardiology, at Montefiore Medical Center. Dr. Schwarcz specializes in the use of catheter-based techniques to treat heart disease such as coronary artery disease and valvular disease. He has helped create the coronary chronic total occlusion (CTO) program and Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program at Englewood Health.

Mitchell Spinnell, MD, has taken on the role of section chief of gastroenterology. Dr. Spinnell is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He received his MD from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and did his internal medicine residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Montefiore Medical Center, where he served as chief resident and received additional gastroenterology training. His clinical interests include advanced endoscopic procedures, including ERCP, EUS, and stenting. He has participated in clinical research involving Crohn's disease, C. difficile colitis, hepatitis, and bloodless medicine.

Catherine Laiosa, MD, PhD, has taken on the role of section chief of internal medicine. Dr. Laiosa is board certified in internal medicine, as well as hospice and palliative medicine. She completed her residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital. During her fellowship, she had additional training in geriatric care. In addition to providing preventative care, risk-factor modification, and advanced care planning, Dr. Laiosa treats patients with hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and common infections.

Marc Zelkowitz, MD, has taken on the role of section chief of nephrology. Dr. Zelkowitz is board certified in internal medicine and nephrology. He received his MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and performed his internship and residency at Jacobi Hospital. Dr. Zelkowitz pursued additional fellowship training at Montefiore Medical Center. In addition to English, Dr. Zelkowitz speaks Hebrew.

Kirk J. Levy, MD, has taken on the role of section chief of neurology. Dr. Levy is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology, and sleep medicine. He received his MD from SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine. He did his residency in neurology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital of Washington University and his fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at University of Michigan Hospital at Ann Arbor. Dr. Levy is co-medical director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Englewood Hospital. His clinical interests include epilepsy, seizure, sleep disorders, and migraine.

David Shiu, DO, has taken on the role of section chief of pulmonary medicine. Dr. Shiu is board certified in internal medicine and specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He received his DO from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and did his internal medicine residency, as well as his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care, at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. In addition to English, Dr. Shiu is fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin and has a working knowledge of Spanish.

Vinnidhy Dave, DO, has taken on the role of section chief of hospice and palliative medicine. Dr. Dave is board certified in hospice and palliative medicine, as well as internal medicine. He received his DO from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and did his internal medicine residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, followed by hospice and palliative medicine clinical and research fellowships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His clinical interests include cancer pain management, pain management in patients with multiple medical conditions not eligible for interventional treatment, symptomatic management in oncology patients, and advanced care planning.

