Englewood Hospital Named a Top Hospital in New Jersey by Jersey's Best Magazine

Among the top 82 hospitals ranked in New Jersey, Englewood Hospital was the highest-ranking hospital in Bergen County.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Hospital has been named a top hospital in New Jersey by Jersey's Best magazine.

In partnership with Castle Connolly Top Doctors, Jersey's Best magazine awarded Top Hospital designations for hospitals with more than 350 beds, and for those with 350 beds or fewer. All told, 82 hospitals across New Jersey were ranked and Englewood Hospital was the highest-ranking hospital in Bergen County in the category of 350+ beds.

Englewood Hospital was also named a top hospital for the treatment of specific medical conditions and ranked third in the state for the treatment of high-risk pregnancy and childbirth; prostate cancer; breast cancer; knee and hip replacement; congestive heart failure; neurological disorders; coronary artery bypass surgery; pain management; and stroke. Patient reviews of Englewood Hospital also elicited high satisfaction rates and special mentions of cleanliness and excellent communication with patients and their families.

"Being recognized as the premier hospital in Bergen County is a tremendous honor," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "This accolade underscores the exceptional expertise, empathy, and unwavering commitment of our healthcare team at Englewood Hospital."

The top hospitals list was compiled following a rigorous vetting process in which Jersey's Best magazine and Castle Connolly performed analytics on patients' post-discharge evaluations and a nation-wide physician survey.

For the complete list and more information about the rankings and methodology, visit Jersey's Best Hospitals List.

About Englewood Health

Englewood Health is one of New Jersey's leading healthcare systems. Through its hospital and network of physician practices, urgent care centers, and imaging centers, the health system delivers nationally recognized inpatient and outpatient care. Englewood Hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. It is recognized as a 2022-23 Best Regional Hospital by US News & World Report, holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' (fall 2023), and was named a Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital (2023). Englewood Hospital is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program in 2021. The Englewood Health Physician Network—a coordinated network of more than 600 office-based and hospital-based providers—offers primary care, specialty care, and urgent care at more than 100 locations in five counties across northern New Jersey. Englewood Health's focus on health equity and population health encompasses outreach to underserved communities to enhance individual and public health, prevent disease, support lifelong wellness, reduce the burden of mental health challenges and substance use disorders, and meet the cultural, social, and holistic needs of specific populations. With its high-quality, culturally sensitive inpatient care, outpatient services, and community health and wellness programs, Englewood Health delivers a healthcare experience that puts patients at the center.

