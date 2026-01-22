Engrain Announces Integration with Billee to Deliver Data-Driven Utility Costs in Multifamily Fee Calculations

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the market leader in interactive touring, mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced an upcoming integration with Billee , a modern utility billing platform purpose-built for multifamily housing. The planned integration will power more precise utility costs within Engrain's fee calculator, available through SightMap®.

Today, many renters are presented with estimated utility charges, or no utility data at all, during their apartment search. Through this integration, Billee will provide property-level utility data to Engrain, enabling operators to move from broad, variable ranges to more precise utility cost estimates billed back to the resident, including water, gas, electric and other utilities. The result is a clearer, more trustworthy shopping experience for renters and a more consistent way for operators to present total monthly cost of living.

"Fee transparency is no longer optional for multifamily operators," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. "This upcoming integration with Billee reinforces our shared commitment to giving renters accurate pricing while helping operators modernize how they present and manage cost data."

Billee is a full-service utility billing provider that combines deep multifamily expertise with a modern technology platform designed to simplify complex utility workflows. By pairing Billee's utility data with Engrain's fee calculator, operators will be able to deliver a more complete and transparent view of housing costs across the leasing journey.

"Renters expect clarity, and operators need systems that can actually deliver it," said John Hinckley, CEO of Billee. "By pairing Billee's unit-level utility intelligence with Engrain's industry-leading visualization tools, we're replacing estimated costs with real data—creating a more trustworthy renters experience and a more scalable way for operators to provide utility cost transparency."

The integration is expected to launch in Q1 2026, with initial testing planned across a select group of multifamily properties.

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

Billee Technologies is a comprehensive SAAS platform built by PropTech experts for property owners, transforming utility billing through smart automation. Based in Dallas, Texas, Billee's mission is to deliver the next generation of utility billing services that positively impact NOI, increase access to data, and create more efficient processes for multifamily real estate operators. Through advanced automation and machine learning, Billee's centralized platform delivers proactive intelligent recommendations and analysis, reducing staff time spent on utility billing while setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

