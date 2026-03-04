Engrain Launches Pathfinding for SightMap, Enabling Navigation Within Apartment Communities

DENVER, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , a recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software for rental housing, today announced the release of pathfinding, a new feature within SightMap, that enables real-time navigation and distance-based insights within apartment communities. Pathfinding transforms property maps into guided experiences - helping renters, guests, and teams move through properties with confidence.

Pathfinding for SightMap

Operators and technology partners can generate accurate routes between apartments, amenities, parking, and entrances from within SightMap or in third party applications. The feature powers prospect tours, accessibility-aware navigation, operational planning, delivery and location-based insights, all from the same map.

Routing information can be added to existing or new property maps based on architect plans or on site surveys. Operators and on site teams can share the routing with anyone visiting the property, and provide distance data for revenue management, marketing, and operations use cases.

Routing data is used to:

Build a navigable graph that supports accurate routing and consistent experiences across platforms

Solve the "last 100 feet" delivery problem for gig drivers and vendors providing services, food delivery, and packages to residents

Guide people through properties with real-time routing between units, amenities, entrances, and parking

Route optimization for maintenance, resident services, operations and sub contractors, saving time for users visiting multiple apartments

Leverage distance data to train AI models on how far each apartment is from valuable amenities and points of interest

Create location-level data that connects physical space to digital experiences, including unit-level search and AI-driven recommendations

"Pathfinding unlocks the full potential of visual maps, connecting geospatial insight to real-world navigation," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. "It helps people get where they're going - whether that's a prospect on a tour, a resident moving in, or a sub contractor navigating the property. It gives operators better insight into how location and distance impact the renter experience."

Engrain is working with product leaders in self-guided touring, maintenance, and resident services products to add pathfinding within their products, bringing turn-by-turn navigation directly to users. The feature is designed to support a broad ecosystem of multifamily technology providers. An SDK and APIs are available to Engrain partners to begin building routing into their products today. To add pathfinding to an existing or new map or to request the SDK, visit https://go.engrain.com/pathfinding .

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

