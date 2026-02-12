Engrain Files Federal Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Beans.ai to Protect Its Intellectual Property and 15 Years of Mapping Innovation

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain, the industry leader in unit-level maps and property visualization technology, announced today that it has filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado against One Hundred Feet, Inc. (d/b/a Beans.ai) and its founders. The complaint alleges widespread copyright infringement and the systematic misappropriation of Engrain's copyrighted and proprietary Unit Maps. Engrain filed this lawsuit to protect its intellectual property from unlawful copying and misuse.

The complaint alleges how Beans.ai allegedly bypassed more than 15 years of Engrain's research and development by improperly copying and incorporating Engrain's copyrighted unit mapping materials and related proprietary elements into its own competing products, all to fuel its own product development and market entry. Engrain's investigation revealed unmistakable "digital fingerprints" within the Beans.ai product—including identical building spacing, unique georeferencing anomalies, and specific software artifacts—corroborating Engrain's belief that the defendants intentionally and deliberately copied 1000s of Engrain's copyrighted works rather than creating original content.

"True innovation doesn't happen through shortcuts," said Brent Steiner, CEO at Engrain. "We believe that our intellectual property was used to jump-start partnerships and integrations under false pretenses. By passing off Engrain's valuable maps as their own, we also believe Beans has misrepresented their capabilities and tried to build a competitive edge on the work of others."

A central concern of the litigation is to determine the extent to which the Beans.ai mapping platform copies and uses Engrain's intellectual property and innovation. As a result, Engrain cannot confirm whether maps provided by Beans.ai—past, present, or future—are free of Engrain's intellectual property. Accordingly, Engrain believes the industry should be aware of the inherent risks in utilizing a platform built on data sources accused of copyright infringement and other claims.

"Our clients and partners rely on Engrain for accuracy and integrity," added Steiner. "While we welcome fair competition, we must take this step to ensure that the standards of our industry are upheld and that 15 years of genuine R&D remain protected."

The complaint seeks an injunction to prevent further infringement, as well as monetary and statutory damages for the harm caused by the alleged misconduct.

