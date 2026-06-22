ENGWE O20 Boost Redefines Folding E-Bike Performance Standards at Less Than Half the Price of Premium Models

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ENGWE

Jun 22, 2026, 03:30 ET

BERLIN, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electric mobility brand ENGWE today announced the launch of the O20 Boost, a folding e-bike designed to address a long-standing limitation in the category: the trade-off between portability and performance.

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O20 Boost
O20 Boost

Folding e-bikes have traditionally been defined by a clear compromise model. They prioritize compactness at the cost of ride comfort, range, and power. Performance oriented e-bikes solve these limitations but sacrifice portability. The O20 Boost is positioned to close this gap by introducing a full-performance riding system within a folding format.

Positioned as a Full Performance Folding E Bike without compromise, the O20 Boost extends ENGWE's urban mobility lineup by improving comfort, suspension capability, and drivetrain performance in a category historically defined by functional limitations rather than performance capability.

Within the folding e-bike category, most existing models prioritize urban efficiency, lightweight design, and practicality. The O20 Boost takes a performance-led approach within the same form factor, delivering higher power output, increased comfort, and extended real-world range at less than half the price of premium folding systems.

The O20 Boost is priced from €1,099, down from €1,299, with a limited-time introductory offer available from June 22 to July 6 including bundled accessories.

Key Features

  • 50mm front suspension and 2.215 inch puncture-resistant tires for improved ride comfort
  • AirTag-compatible anti-theft storage system for tracking and protection
  • Up to 140km range, powered by a 720Wh LG battery with BMS
  • 75Nm high-torque drive system for urban and mixed-terrain riding
  • 4A fast charging system with full charge in around 3.5 hours
  • Torque sensor pedal assist system for smoother power delivery
  • Reinforced frame structure optimized for daily use and folding practicality

"The O20 Boost reflects a structural shift in what riders now expect from folding e-bikes," said an ENGWE spokesperson.

"With the O20 Boost, we are removing the idea that folding design must come at the cost of performance."

About ENGWE

ENGWE is a global electric mobility brand founded in 2014, specializing in e-bikes and e-scooters for urban and recreational use. The company serves over 5 million riders across more than 40 countries and regions. With in-house R&D and integrated manufacturing capabilities, ENGWE manages the full process from development to global distribution, delivering practical mobility solutions for everyday commuting.

For more information, visit ENGWE Official Website.

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