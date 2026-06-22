ENGWE O20 Boost Redefines Folding E-Bike Performance Standards at Less Than Half the Price of Premium Models

BERLIN, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electric mobility brand ENGWE today announced the launch of the O20 Boost, a folding e-bike designed to address a long-standing limitation in the category: the trade-off between portability and performance.

O20 Boost

Folding e-bikes have traditionally been defined by a clear compromise model. They prioritize compactness at the cost of ride comfort, range, and power. Performance oriented e-bikes solve these limitations but sacrifice portability. The O20 Boost is positioned to close this gap by introducing a full-performance riding system within a folding format.

Positioned as a Full Performance Folding E Bike without compromise, the O20 Boost extends ENGWE's urban mobility lineup by improving comfort, suspension capability, and drivetrain performance in a category historically defined by functional limitations rather than performance capability.

Within the folding e-bike category, most existing models prioritize urban efficiency, lightweight design, and practicality. The O20 Boost takes a performance-led approach within the same form factor, delivering higher power output, increased comfort, and extended real-world range at less than half the price of premium folding systems.

The O20 Boost is priced from €1,099, down from €1,299, with a limited-time introductory offer available from June 22 to July 6 including bundled accessories.

Key Features

50mm front suspension and 2.215 inch puncture-resistant tires for improved ride comfort

AirTag-compatible anti-theft storage system for tracking and protection

Up to 140km range, powered by a 720Wh LG battery with BMS

75Nm high-torque drive system for urban and mixed-terrain riding

4A fast charging system with full charge in around 3.5 hours

Torque sensor pedal assist system for smoother power delivery

Reinforced frame structure optimized for daily use and folding practicality

"The O20 Boost reflects a structural shift in what riders now expect from folding e-bikes," said an ENGWE spokesperson.

"With the O20 Boost, we are removing the idea that folding design must come at the cost of performance."

About ENGWE

ENGWE is a global electric mobility brand founded in 2014, specializing in e-bikes and e-scooters for urban and recreational use. The company serves over 5 million riders across more than 40 countries and regions. With in-house R&D and integrated manufacturing capabilities, ENGWE manages the full process from development to global distribution, delivering practical mobility solutions for everyday commuting.

For more information, visit ENGWE Official Website.