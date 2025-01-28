ENGWE Unveils Mapfour N1 carbon ebike: Lightweight, Powerful, Smart and Built for the City

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mapfour N1 e-bike, the first product in its new Mapfour series. Designed to provide budget-friendly, healthy, hassle-free, and sustainable transportation, the ENGWE Mapfour embodies a new era of city mobility. Guided by the slogan "Free In Your Way," it combines innovative design, powerful performance, and smart features to give riders freedom and efficiency.

ENGWE Launches Mapfour N1 Carbon Fiber City Electric Bike

To celebrate the release, ENGWE is hosting a Limited-Time Giveaway from January 28 to February 23, giving participants a chance to win a free Mapfour N1. Official reservations will begin on February 24, 2025.

Mapfour N1 Air: The Best Lightweight Carbon City E-Bike Under €3000

Designed for urban riders seeking a lightweight e-bike, the N1 Air weighs just 15.6kg, featuring a one-piece molded carbon fiber frame that's 11 times stronger and stiffer than aluminum.

Ultra-Light Durability: Frame weight is only 1.28kg—about the same as two iPad Airs.

Frame weight is only 1.28kg—about the same as two iPad Airs. 100km Range: Powered by a 10Ah battery, it offers a week's worth of riding on a single charge.

Powered by a 10Ah battery, it offers a week's worth of riding on a single charge. Smart Anti-Theft System: Built-in GPRS tracking, abnormal bike alerts, and automatic SOS emergency notifications.

Built-in GPRS tracking, abnormal bike alerts, and automatic SOS emergency notifications. Removable Samsung Battery: Detaches in one second for convenient charging, with integrated theft protection.

Mapfour N1 Pro: The Most Powerful and Secure Carbon City E-Bike Under €3000

For riders who demand peak performance, the N1 Pro is equipped with mountain bike-level power and premium features:

Unmatched Power: The 250W mid-drive motor with 80Nm of torque makes steep inclines feel effortless, giving riders confidence on any terrain.

The 250W mid-drive motor with 80Nm of torque makes steep inclines feel effortless, giving riders confidence on any terrain. Trek-Grade Carbon Frame: Designed with the same high quality as Trek and Specialized, this frame is lighter, stronger, and smoother, combining durability and elegance for an exceptional ride.

Designed with the same high quality as Trek and Specialized, this frame is lighter, stronger, and smoother, combining durability and elegance for an exceptional ride. 1.5-Hour Fast Charging: A removable battery with quick charging capabilities and advanced theft protection.

A removable battery with quick charging capabilities and advanced theft protection. Smart Anti-Theft Technology: Features geofencing, theft alerts, Bluetooth unlocking, and a bike locator.

"ENGWE Mapfour ebikes reflects our commitment to convenient, efficient, and healthy cycling, aiming to tackle commuting challenges like rising costs, health concerns, and the need for sustainable options, making daily travel more efficient and enjoyable," said Baron, Product Manager at ENGWE.

Don't miss your chance to win a Mapfour N1 electric bike! Visit ENGWE's website for the giveaway starting January 28 and reserve your e-bike on Febunary 24. Experience the freedom to ride your way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605506/ENGWE_Launches_Mapfour_N1_Carbon_Fiber_City_Electric_Bike.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg