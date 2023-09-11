ENGWE Unveils the E26: The Ultimate Riding Experience at an Unbeatable Price

News provided by

ENGWE

11 Sep, 2023, 09:14 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE has been at the forefront of the electric bike industry, empowering individuals to embrace a new way of commuting and exploring. With the steadfast mission of redefining short trips, ENGWE proudly introduces its latest masterpiece: the ENGWE E26. This revolutionary e-bike embodies the essence of the brand's slogan, "Explore a new way".

Discover the E26 Early-Bird Promotion: Your Gateway to Savings and Surprises!

Continue Reading
ENGWE E26 ebike
ENGWE E26 ebike

ENGWE celebrates the E26 launch with an irresistible promotion designed to reward its valued customers. From September 11th to September 24th, all adventure enthusiasts can partake in the excitement by signing up for an exclusive early-bird discount of $50 off or €100 off on the purchase of the new E26. But that's not all – ENGWE is also giving away an exciting assortment of gifts, including 10 pcs brand-new E26 e-bikes, among other accessories 50 pcs totally!

ENGWE E26: the best valued fat tire e-bike around $1000

Motor Options: Tailored to different regions, the E26 is available in 250W for the EU version and a robust 750W for the international version.
Unmatched Torque: With a torque of 70Nm, the E26 effortlessly conquers varied terrains, ensuring a seamless riding experience.
Extended Range: Cover distances of up to 140km (87 miles in the US) on a single charge.
Variants for Everyone: Choose from step-through and step-over models, catering to diverse preferences.
Precision Braking: Equipped with hydraulic brakes, the E26 guarantees reliable stopping power, enhancing safety and control.
Exceptional Comfort: Dual suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride even on rough surfaces.
Effortless Gear Changes: A Shimano 7-speed gearbox enables effortless shifting, adapting to various riding conditions.
Functional Design: A sturdy rear rack with a 55 lbs (25kg) load capacity ensures convenience and practicality.
Maximized Speed: Reach speeds of up to 28mph (25km/h), making every journey a breeze.
Elegance in Every Shade: Available in Onyx Black, Bumblebee Yellow, and unique Gem Blue, inspired from Tiffany Blue.

Join the E-Bike Revolution Today!

ENGWE invites all adventure enthusiasts, commuters, and thrill-seekers to be a part of the E26 launch event. Explore a new way with ENGWE and seize the opportunity to own the E26 at an unbeatable early-bird price while securing the chance to win exciting giveaways. For more information and to participate in this groundbreaking promotion, visit ENGWE's EU and US official website.

ENGWE E26 ebike

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206795/image.jpg

SOURCE ENGWE

Also from this source

ENGWE Unveils the E26: The Ultimate Riding Experience at an Unbeatable Price

ENGWE Introduces the X-Series: Next-Generation E-Bikes for Unparalleled Adventures

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.