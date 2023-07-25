ENHANCE HEALTH EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JET HEALTH SOLUTIONS

News provided by

Enhance Health

25 Jul, 2023, 15:40 ET

SUNRISE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, is excited to announce the acquisition of JET Health Solutions, a premier Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) platform. The acquisition reinforces Enhance Health's commitment to serving its members and scaling its operations effectively through technology.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of JET Health Solutions," said Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health. "Since Enhance's founding, we've been committed to leveraging technology in new ways to simplify the enrollment process. JET's advanced EDE platform improves our already best-in-class member and agent experience."

With hundreds of thousands of members enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans as well as Medicare Advantage plans, Enhance Health has established itself as a trusted partner in the healthcare industry. The acquisition of JET empowers Enhance Health to fully own the enrollment process, enhancing its capabilities and expanding its services with one of the few CMS-certified Phase 3 EDEs available in the market.

"Joining forces with Enhance Health is an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful change in the healthcare industry," said Asad Shamim, Founder and Managing Partner of JET Health Solutions. "Together, we are well-positioned to revolutionize the enrollment process and improve healthcare access for individuals and families across the nation."

Since its establishment in 2008, JET Health has equipped healthcare payers and providers with cutting-edge tools to excel in the ever-evolving healthcare marketplace.

"Integrating an EDE into our technology stack solidifies Enhance as the leader in the digital health insurance space," said Jeff Tang, CIO of Enhance Health. "Fully integrated with our CRM and other agent systems, this platform will fundamentally change the way we interact with our members through streamlined agent workflows, actionable data, and enhanced data security."

About Enhance Health: Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Matt Herman and backed by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has experienced rapid growth due to the record number of Americans enrolling in ACA health plans in 2022. Enhance Health has grown its membership base to hundreds of thousands, and is rapidly expanding into other insurance business lines.

SOURCE Enhance Health

