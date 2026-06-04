Xtalks Named Media Partner for the DIA Canada Annual Meeting 2026

Xtalks will serve as an official Media Partner for the DIA Canada Annual Meeting, taking place October 26-27, 2026, in Gatineau, Québec. The event will bring together leaders from regulatory agencies, academia, industry and patient communities to discuss evolving trends across regulatory affairs, clinical research and safety and pharmacovigilance.

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ is proud to serve as an official Media Partner for the DIA Canada Annual Meeting, taking place October 26-27, 2026, in Gatineau, Québec.

The meeting will convene stakeholders from across the life sciences ecosystem to examine developments influencing pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics sectors in Canada and globally.

Featuring specialized tracks focused on Regulatory, Clinical and Safety and Pharmacovigilance, the event will provide attendees with opportunities to explore current priorities and emerging trends shaping healthcare product development.

Key themes throughout the meeting include regulatory modernization, international collaboration, clinical innovation, safety practices and the increasing role of digital technologies and AI across life sciences operations.

The event also emphasizes collaboration among regulators, industry leaders, patient representatives and academia to encourage discussion and shared learning around current challenges and future opportunities.

"Canada's health innovation landscape is at a pivotal moment, navigating regulatory modernization, evolving Health Canada guidance and the rapid integration of AI across drug safety and clinical research. The DIA Canada Annual Meeting is where Canada's regulators, industry and clinical community come together to address these challenges with the expertise, candor and collaborative spirit that only this meeting delivers," said Katie Truong, MBA, Senior VP & Managing Director, Americas, DIA.

"As a Media Partner, Xtalks is proud to support coverage of the DIA Canada Annual Meeting, which continues to bring together diverse perspectives from across Canada's life sciences ecosystem," said Vera Kovacevic, Editor-in-Chief of Xtalks.

Attendees will have opportunities to participate in educational sessions, engage with subject matter experts and exchange perspectives on evolving practices across regulatory, clinical and safety domains.

Event Details:

Event: DIA Canada Annual Meeting

Dates: October 26-27, 2026

Location: 3 Boulevard du Casino, Gatineau, QC J8Y 6X4, Canada

Organizer: DIA

Media Partner: Xtalks

For more information and to register for the event, please visit DIA Canada Annual Meeting 2026.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks