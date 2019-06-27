Enhance Your Wardrobe With Casio's Latest Vintage Timepieces
New A700W Models Offer Slim, Retro Design and More!
Jun 27, 2019, 09:18 ET
DOVER, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is excited to introduce three new models to its popular Vintage Collection of timepieces. Designed with a slim case and mineral glass watch face, the new A700W-1A, A700WM-7AVT and A700WMG-9AVT add retro-inspired flair to any outfit. Whether going out on the town or gearing up for work, Casio's Vintage Collection is the accessory of the season!
Casio's new A700W-1A, A700WM-7AVT and A700WMG-9AVT timepieces are all water resistant, and equipped with an auto calendar, daily alarm and 1/100th second stopwatch. Additionally, the timepieces offer a LED light and battery life up to seven years.
Casio's new A700W-1A (Silver; MSRP: $33.95), A700WM-7AVT (Silver w/Milanese band; MSRP: $59.95) and A700WMG-9AVT (Gold w/Milanese band; MSRP: $74.95) timepieces will be available in June 2019 at select retailers nationwide and online at Casio.com. For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit www.Casio.com.
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home
SOURCE Casio America, Inc.
