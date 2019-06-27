Enhance Your Wardrobe With Casio's Latest Vintage Timepieces

Casio's new A700W-1A, A700WM-7AVT and A700WMG-9AVT timepieces are all water resistant, and equipped with an auto calendar, daily alarm and 1/100th second stopwatch. Additionally, the timepieces offer a LED light and battery life up to seven years.

Casio's new A700W-1A (Silver; MSRP: $33.95), A700WM-7AVT (Silver w/Milanese band; MSRP: $59.95) and A700WMG-9AVT (Gold w/Milanese band; MSRP: $74.95) timepieces will be available in June 2019 at select retailers nationwide and online at Casio.com. For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit www.Casio.com .

