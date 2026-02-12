Enhanced and A Paradise Acquisition Corp. Announce Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") and A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise") (NASDAQ: APAD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today jointly announced the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with their previously announced proposed business combination.

The filing represents an important milestone in the transaction process and brings Enhanced one step closer to the consummation of the business combination, subject to customary closing conditions, including effectiveness of the registration statement and A Paradise's stockholder approval. The consummation of the business combination will result in Enhanced becoming a publicly traded company, Enhanced Group Inc., on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "ENHA". A copy of the registration statement can be accessed on the SEC's website by clicking here.

About Enhanced Ltd.

Enhanced is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

