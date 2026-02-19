Enhanced Appoints Two New Executive Leadership Team Members

Emily Tabak Appointed Chief Legal Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that it has added two new members to its executive leadership team (ELT) and named a new head of content.

(left to right) Craig Tello, Senior Vice President, Content; Emily Tabak, Chief Legal Officer; Jordan Schlachter, Chief Partnership Officer

Emily Tabak has been appointed Chief Legal Officer with responsibility for all legal, regulatory, compliance, intellectual property and commercial risk for the company. Tabak joins Enhanced most recently from Vivid Seats where she was the company's General Counsel. Tabak has held positions of increasing authority with several publicly traded U.S. companies. Prior to Vivid, she was General Counsel for Datto, Inc. a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions and was Deputy General Counsel for Coupang, a Fortune 150 tech company that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world. Tabak also held the position of Deputy General Counsel at Nielsen Holdings, Inc. and President and Executive Director of the Nielsen Foundation where she led investment initiatives for the $40 million foundation. Tabak earned her Bachelor's degree from Harvard University and holds her Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Tabak joined the company prior to the end of 2025 and has been playing a leading role in the company's move to the public markets via a business combination agreement with A Paradise Corporation announced on November 26, 2025 which is currently under customary review by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. On February 12, 2026 A Paradise and Enhanced jointly announced an update with the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with their previously announced proposed business combination.

Jordan Schlachter assumes the role of Chief Partnership Officer for Enhanced with responsibility for the company's partnership, sponsorship and business operations. Schlachter is an accomplished sports executive with a history of delivering measurably impactful revenue, brand awareness, customer acquisition and platform growth across a host of U.S. sports leagues, teams and within entertainment, media and digital properties. Schlachter joins Enhanced from Big3 where he was Executive Vice President, Commercial for the 3x3 basketball league. Prior to Big3, Schlachter has held prominent roles including Chief Business Officer for Major League Table Tennis, Chief Business Officer for the XFL Football League and Chief Marketing Officer & President - THINK 450 for the National Basketball Players Association. Schlachter served as Managing Director of Business Development & Athlete Marketing for the United States Olympic Committee and has held senior positions with major media companies including iHeart Media and MTV Networks. He began his career serving in a series of executive roles at the National Basketball Association (NBA). Schlachter earned his Bachelor's from Harvard University where he played for the men's basketball team and his MBA in Marketing & Management from NYU's Stern School of Business.

"I am thrilled to have both Emily and Jordan join our executive leadership team," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "We continue to secure talented and experienced leaders with a track record of excellence who are attracted by the incredible opportunity Enhanced presents for their careers. I am also excited to have Craig leading our content machine, a key component of our long-term strategy."

Additionally, the company welcomes Craig Tello as Senior Vice President, Content. Tello is an content leader with proven expertise in digital strategy, storytelling and brand engagement. He is responsible for the company's owned content creation, including social, digital and long-form development – a key component of the company's monetization strategy. Tello is a New York Times bestselling author, with more than two decades experience in developing entertainment-first, multichannel strategy and programming for live, VOD and video-first social content. Tello spent 15 years at WWE in roles of increasing responsibility culminating as Senior Vice President, Content Programming & Media Operations focused on global content strategy, storytelling, programming, distribution and operations for all social/digital platforms, including WWE's OTT subscription video service. He also served as the Head of Content Strategy for Electronic Arts' megabrand titles FIFA, Madden and Apex Legends, focusing on esports and competitive gaming. Tello joined Enhanced from Hydrow, the consumer health technology platform where he directed all content, programming and production strategy for the company's fitness subscription platforms, brand social and athlete-led channels. Tello earned his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Sociology from New York University.

About Enhanced Business Combination Agreement

On November 26, 2025 Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the intent to bring its global sports business to the U.S. public markets. The transaction is pending regulatory review by the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) ( link ). On February 12, 2026 A Paradise and Enhanced jointly announced an update with the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with their previously announced proposed business combination.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

