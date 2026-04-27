ENHANCED EXTENDS PEPTIDE PLATFORM WITH TOPICAL GHK-CU, FORMULATED UNDER MEDICAL COMMISSION OVERSIGHT

-- Prescription Topical Peptide Delivers a Consistent, Clinician-Prescribed Dose of GHK-Cu in Each Application --

-- Available Now on the Live Enhanced Platform --

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced today announced an exciting new addition to its peptide catalog with the launch of a prescription-dosed topical GHK-Cu cream. Available now on the Live Enhanced platform, the product delivers up to a 10 mg dose of GHK-Cu with each application. The new topical GHK-Cu is a clinician-prescribed, telehealth-dispensed product available in an easy-to-use daily topical format. The formulation is designed to deliver a consistent dose of GHK-Cu with each application and offers an alternative to needle injections. Topical GHK-Cu launches today on Live Enhanced at $119 per month with auto-refill after clinician consultation. It is the first prescription topical Enhanced will bring to the platform, with additional formulations to follow, extending clinician-prescribed peptides beyond injectables.

GHK-Cu, often referred to as the "copper peptide," is a naturally occurring, copper-binding peptide found in human plasma that declines with age. It has been studied for its role in supporting skin appearance and overall skin health for several decades in regenerative medicine literature. GHK-Cu joins Sermorelin on the list of prescription peptides now available through Live Enhanced.

Dr. Abud Bakri, a longevity medicine specialist and a member of Enhanced's Medical Commission, said, "GHK-Cu has been studied for decades as a key regulator of skin biology and collagen synthesis. Levels of this peptide decline with age, and usage of topical GHK-Cu is a promising strategy to support youthful skin health."

"This GHK-Cu topical cream is an exciting product offering real value for customers," said Bret Kovacs, Head of Consumer at Enhanced. "Cosmetic copper peptide brands advertise concentration because they can't prescribe a dose. Our topical GHK-Cu is differentiated due to the prescription peptide formulated to a milligram spec — the same dosing standard we apply to Sermorelin and the rest of the Live Enhanced peptide line. It's the first topical product in our prescription peptide catalog, and allows customers to stack it onto an existing hormone replacement therapy or longevity protocol with clinician's guidance."

Enhanced Topical GHK-Cu is a Measured, Clinician-Guided Approach

Many of the best-known topical GHK-Cu products available direct to consumers today are sold as over-the-counter cosmetic serums, with directions provided in frequency terms (for example, "apply twice daily") rather than as a per-application dose. These products typically describe their formulations by concentration and bottle volume rather than by the quantity of active peptide delivered per application. Live Enhanced's GHK-Cu is a prescription topical product, dispensed following a clinician consultation through the Live Enhanced telehealth platform, with each dose designed to deliver a defined milligram quantity of the active peptide.

The Live Enhanced GHK-Cu topical product was formulated under the oversight of Enhanced's Medical Commission. It can only be purchased through a clinician consultation via the Live Enhanced telehealth platform and is not a standalone cosmetic product. Live Enhanced's GHK-Cu was built for the same performance and longevity-minded customer Enhanced already serves with its Live Stronger and Live Longer supplements, as well as its Sermorelin product offering.

About Enhanced

Enhanced is an elite sports competition and consumer performance products company committed to providing athletes and consumers with access to products that optimize their health, performance, and recovery. Enhanced's performance products are available through its Live Enhanced platform providing consumers access to supplements, and protocols that focus on longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

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SOURCE Enhanced