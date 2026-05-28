ENHANCED GAMES CAPTURE MASSIVE GLOBAL PRESS ATTENTION

— 4000 Earned Media Articles Written in Publications with a Combined 16.7 Billion Total Unique Monthly Visitors (UVM) During Five Month Period in 2026 –

– Press Reached a Crescendo on Games Weekend with 59% of the Total UVM

(9.85 Billion) Occurred in a Just Four Days During Games –

– Broadcast News Coverage Drove Additional Reach of 932 Million People Worldwide –

- Figures Do Not Cover Massive Social Media Reach Being Disclosed Separately -

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and personalized performance products company, shared today that the inaugural Enhanced Games on May 24th in Las Vegas captured massive global press attention. During a five-month period measured from January-May 2026, the company was covered by independent press nearly 4000 times with articles from outlets reaching a combined 16.7 billion total unique visitors (UVM) to those press sites. UVM, or unique visitors per month, is defined by measurement service Muck Rack as the estimated number of distinct devices that visit a website's domain in a given month. This UVM data is attributed to Muck Rack and Similarweb. Additionally, the company received an enormous amount of broadcast news coverage globally which provided added reach estimated to be approximately 932 million people worldwide. Broadcast reach is defined as the total potential number of people who were exposed to a specific broadcast or radio segment and attributable to Critical Mention and Nielsen data measurement. These figures should be categorized and looked at separately from social media impressions, which the company intends to report early next week.

The press coverage reached an incredible crescendo during the Games weekend with 59% of the coverage being captured during the Enhanced Games weekend from Friday May 22nd through Monday May 25th. This global reach was powered by an on-site press corps of 200+ journalists and broadcasters from 25 different countries who participated in Enhanced Games press events including athlete media day, pre-Games press conferences, arena tours and post Games press conferences, as well as numerous live satellite reports throughout the weekend. The surge in attention is similar to other more established sporting events such as NCAA March Madness or The Masters in how they dominate the sports world's focus.

"The inaugural Enhanced Games unequivocally captured the attention of the global media," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "We welcomed and appreciated the publications, news sites, wire services and broadcast news outlets from around the world who met our athletes, doctors and coaches. Whether in feature stories beforehand or during the Games on-site, journalists collectively wanted to better understand and cover our company's mission, medical program and the outcomes last weekend delivering their reporting across the globe and in multiple languages. We are grateful for our model to have proven itself to be newsworthy to the media. The brand recognition garnered will help us further monetize sponsorship opportunities for the sporting business, and grow consumer awareness towards paid subscription conversion for the Live Enhanced Platform"

The company enjoyed considerable tier one media coverage over the period including feature stories from Vanity Fair, The Economist, Times London, USA Today, The Athletic, Bloomberg, Associated Press, LeMonde, Der Spiegel, Sydney Morning Herald, GQ Magazine, BILD, Harpers Magazine, The Atlantic, The New York Post, FoxNews, Washington Post, The Free Press, Wired, Complex, Business Insider, Muscle & Fitness, Yahoo Sports, The Verge and more.

Broadcast media was global in scope with networks including ESPN, CNN, BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business, M6 France, RTL Germany, ZDF Germany, Sky News, NHK Japan, ABC7 Australia, Nippon TV, SVT Sweden, and others airing live or taped segments during the weekend or in the preceding weeks. The company also is participating in several longer form documentaries including a BBC episode which ran prior to the Games covering the Abu Dhabi training camp, as well as an ESPN E60 program and CNN's The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper episode both expected this summer.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games occurred on May 24, 2026 at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games offered unprecedented ﬁnancial incentives to athletes.

Contact

Chris Jones, Chief Communications Officer,

Enhanced Games [email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced