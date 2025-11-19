Enhanced Fortifies Executive Leadership Team & Board of Directors

– Co-Founder Maximilian Martin Appointed CEO –

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that it has fortified its executive leadership team and its board of directors.

Co-Founder Maximilian Martin Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Maximilian Martin, Co-Founder of Enhanced, has been appointed CEO and assumes all operational leadership duties for the company. Martin is the former CEO and Co-Founder of Bitfield, a bitcoin mining company that was acquired by Northern Data in a €400 million transaction. With Martin's appointment, Founder Dr. Aron D'Souza has transitioned out of the company's day-to-day operations, while remaining a shareholder.

"Max and I share an ambitious vision for what Enhanced will become. His track record of taking bold ideas and operationalizing them effectively - combined with his leadership, integrity, and relentless commitment to innovation - make him the ideal choice for CEO of Enhanced," said Dr. Aron D'Souza, Founder of Enhanced. "I'm proud of what we've built together thus far, and I'm excited to help support Max as he carries out our shared vision."

"Everyone at Enhanced is indebted to Aron for his unparalleled vision, passion and track record of entrepreneurial excellence," said Martin. "His foresight and courage to challenge long-standing sports conventions was integral in setting our company's north star. I look forward to having his continued counsel as we grow and evolve into the future."

Co-Founder Christian Angermayer and Jim Murren Join Enhanced Board

The company is delighted to confirm the appointments of Co-Founder Christian Angermayer and Jim Murren to the Enhanced board of directors. Both join the company with distinguished resumes and career experience relevant to Enhanced's mission. Angermayer joins the board as its Executive Chairman. He is an entrepreneur and financier currently serving as the Founder of Apeiron Investment Group, his family office and investment firm with more than $7 billion in assets under management. Angermayer founded AtaiBeckley (NASDAQ:ATAI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and currently serves as the company's Chairman.

Angermayer is a serial entrepreneur and investor shaping the Next Human Agenda: a future where technology empowers people to live longer, healthier, and happier lives. His family office, Apeiron Investment Group, is driven by a bold optimism in technology's power to enhance human life. Apeiron invests directly in private and public companies, creates and launches new ventures of its own, anchors LP commitments, and takes minority GP stakes in emerging asset managers.

Murren is an executive with a proven background leading global entertainment companies. He currently serves as Chairman for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and for the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He enjoyed a distinguished career with MGM Resorts where he retired as Chairman and CEO. Murren has played a critical role in public private partnerships throughout his career including serving on the United States National Infrastructure Advisory Council, the U.S. Travel Association, as well as the leadership board of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees for Howard University. Additionally, Murren Co-Founded both Acies Investments, a venture capital firm focused on iGaming, sports betting and technology industries and the Nevada Cancer Institute, a non-profit cancer treatment center.

Sid Banthiya Named Chief Financial Officer

A veteran finance executive, Banthiya has over two decades of experience across finance, strategy, and operations. He held the positions of Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Milk Bar, where he was instrumental in securing multiple successful financing rounds and diversifying the business through a significant retail expansion that broadened its nationwide reach. Banthiya also served as Head of Corporate Development at Blue Apron, spearheading commercial partnerships and managing the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) process. He has held roles of increasing responsibility with both UBS and Credit Suisse culminating as a Managing Director. His experience scaling high-growth consumer brands and navigating complex financing landscapes will be crucial as Enhanced further develops its value proposition.

Alex Lopez & Rick Adams Promoted to Executive Leadership Team

Enhanced solidified both its brand and sporting operations leadership with the promotions of Alex Lopez and Rick Adams respectively. Lopez will serve as Chief Brand Officer tasked with shaping the organization's global brand positioning and go-to-market strategy, as well as crafting the cultural narratives necessary to propel the Enhanced Games onto the world stage. Lopez spent over two decades at Nike in global brand and marketing leadership roles, including Vice President, Global Men's Creative, where he led some of the most iconic and award-winning campaigns in the company's history. Following his tenure at Nike, he served as President & Global Chief Creative Officer for Interpublic's McCann Worldgroup.

Adams assumes the role of Chief Sporting Officer with oversight of the company's events and performance operations including delivery of the inaugural Enhanced Games, as well as athlete recruitment and management of the Enhanced Performance Team. Adams has had a distinguished career in high performance athletic operations including a decade-long tenure with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as Chief of Sport Performance and as Chef de Mission for Team USA at both the Beijing and Tokyo Olympic Games. Adams also held the role of Chief Executive Officer, USA Weightlifting and was President and CEO of the East Coast Hockey League.

Chris Jones Named Chief Communications Officer

Chris Jones has been appointed Chief Communications Officer responsible for public affairs, external and internal communications, investor relations, media intelligence and ESG. Jones was most recently Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs for FanDuel where he helped the company establish itself as the market leader in legal online sports betting and iGaming. Prior to FanDuel, Jones was Chief Communications Officer for Interpublic Group's IPG Mediabrands division and Chief Marketing Officer for Sizmek, an advertising-technology company acquired by Amazon.

"The expansion of our C-suite and our board of directors, signifies our commitment to attracting top talent to power operational excellence as we move toward the inaugural Enhanced Games," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "Their collective expertise provides us the intellectual capital to build a sustainable business with the Games positioned as an innovator in sport and our product business as a driver of optimized human performance."

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

