U.S. Indoor Championships Gold Medalist Shania Collins to Compete at the Enhanced Games

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced a major addition to its women's sprinting field when USA Indoor Championships gold medalist Shania Collins agreed to compete in the inaugural Enhanced Games on May 24, 2026 in Las Vegas. Her addition provides a major addition to the competitiveness of the women's sprinting field.

Shania Collins Joins Enhanced Games

Collins, 29, is a decorated international competitor and has won gold at the USA Indoor Championships in the 60m. She has also medaled in the Pan American Games (bronze) and the African Games where she earned a silver medal. Additionally, she is a North American, Central American, Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) gold medalist in the 4x100m relay event. Collins competed collegiately in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for both the University of Tennessee and the University of Texas-Austin.

"I believe the Enhanced Games are changing the conversation about what's possible for athletes like me," said Collins. "I'm grateful for the incredible medical supervision, training, nutrition, recovery support and athlete compensation I'm receiving and I can't wait to sprint on the strip in Vegas this coming May."

"Shania is an elite athlete with a winning track record and we are absolutely elated she will be headlining our women's field at the Games," said Rick Adams, Chief Sporting Officer for the Enhanced Games. "Universally, we continue to hear from Shania and other international competitors that our focus on helping them unlock their potential safely under proper supervision in tandem with our generous compensation model is a huge reason why they are choosing to compete with Enhanced."

