Enhanced Games Announces Additions to Men's & Women's Sprinting Fields

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that six internationally-recognized track athletes, including two former Olympians and a former NFL player, have been confirmed to compete in the upcoming Enhanced Games on May 24, 2026 at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Sprinters Taylor Anderson, Marvin Bracy, Mike Bryan, Clarence Munyai, Reece Prescod and Shockoria Wallace are the latest additions to the men's and women's fields – each bringing an exciting blend of athleticism from across the globe.

This latest round of athlete additions builds on the previously confirmed roster and further deepens the sprinting fields which are nearing full capacity. Enhanced expects to make additional athlete announcements in the coming weeks across all three sporting disciplines (weightlifting, sprinting, swimming) as athletes complete the company's medical review standards.

A Highly Competitive Global Field Emerging for Men's & Women's Track

The confirmations of Anderson (United States), Bracy-Williams (United States), Bryan (Germany), Munyai (South Africa), Prescod (United Kingdom) and Wallace (Jamaica) adds six sprinters with a history of record-setting performances for their respective countries on the international stage. They will join previously announced sprinters Fred Kerley (United States), Shania Collins (United States), Mouhamadou Fall (France), and Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia).

Anderson, 31, was a standout collegiate sprinter at the University of Connecticut, capturing American Athletic Conference titles in the 100m and 4x100m relay while setting multiple school records. She established herself on the professional circuit and has become a consistent finalist at major competitions, including the US Olympic Trials and Millrose Games.

Bracy-Williams, 32, is a three-time U.S. National Champion in the 60 meters, winning the title in three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016. He began his career as a world-class junior sprinter before shifting focus to play college football for the Florida State Seminoles and later pursuing a professional career as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. His dual-sport athleticism paved the way for a full-time return to elite professional track and field in 2020, and in 2021 he matched his personal best of 9.85 seconds in the 100 meters.

Bryan, 33, was born in the U.S. but competes internationally for Germany. Bryan embodies a unique "transatlantic" sprinter archetype. He blends the grit of American collegiate racing with European technical precision. A standout at Texas A&M University, Bryan anchored the Aggies to two NCAA Championships (2011 and 2013) before pivoting to the international stage for Germany. His transition proved seamless as he captured the German Indoor 60m title and has remained a consistent national contender and relay specialist.

Munyai, 27, is two-time Olympian for his native South Africa. He is well known as one of the most explosive sprinters in the world and burst onto the scene by winning both the South African U20 and Senior 200m titles in 2016, a feat that qualified him for the Rio Olympics. His momentum continued in 2017 with an African U20 gold and a 300m World Junior Record. In 2018, Munyai set the current South African 200m record with a blistering time of 19.69 seconds. He has since been a fixture on the international stage, competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and at multiple World Championships, while also contributing to a national record in the 4x100m relay in 2021.

Prescod, 29, has represented Great Britain at three World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A British champion in the 100 meters in 2017 and 2018, he owns a personal best of 9.93 seconds, making him the fourth-fastest British man in the event. Prescod reached the semifinals at the Tokyo Games and has won silver in the 100 meters at the 2018 European Championships and bronze in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2022 World Championships.

Wallace, 32, has carved out a highly successful career from within the ultra-competitive Jamaican domestic circuit as a member of the renowned MVP Track Club (home to many Olympic legends). Wallace has been a consistent national finalist (2021–24) in one of the world's deepest sprinting nations. She has secured podium finishes at international meets including the Lignano Meet in Italy.

"The addition of these six elite international sprinters, each with incredible athleticism, as well as unique personal stories helps to make our inaugural sprinting field both fascinating and wide open," said Rick Adams, Enhanced's Chief Sporting Officer. "Both the women's and men's fields are shaping up to be highly competitive with new records clearly in the sights and on the minds of these athletes."

