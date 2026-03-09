Sprinter Tristan Evelyn to Compete in the Enhanced Games as a Non-Enhanced Athlete

– Two-Time Olympian and World Indoor Championships Semifinalist to Compete at the Enhanced Games on May 24th in Las Vegas –

– Barbadian National Champion Adds Excitement to Women's Field –

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and direct-to-consumer products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that world class Barbadian sprinter Tristan Evelyn has agreed to compete in the inaugural Enhanced Games 100m race on May 24, 2026 in Las Vegas. Evelyn, 28, has committed to taking on the women's sprinting field as a non-enhanced athlete and will not be participating in the Enhanced medical protocol.

"I am excited to run as a non-enhanced athlete at the Games," said Evelyn. "Since the Enhanced Games model does not mandate athletes to participate in their medical program, I am grateful for the opportunity to earn considerable prize money as an non-enhanced sprinter. It's an incredibly talented women's field that I'm excited to be a part of!"

"Securing Tristan, one of the preeminent sprinters in the world, further strengthens our women's division," said Rick Adams, Chief Sporting Officer for the Enhanced Games. "Our transparent and flexible participation model offers athletes the opportunity to compete, be compensated generously and retain complete autonomy over their decision on enhancement. It also allows Tristan to maintain adherence to other international sporting organizations regulations for whom we have deep respect."

Evelyn is a two-time Olympian (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024) and a World Indoor Championships semifinalist. She is the current Barbadian National Record Holder in the 60m, 100m & Indoor 200m events. Evelyn earned a silver medal at the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games and was an American Athletic Conference Indoor Sprint Double Champion while competing for the University of Houston Cougars.

About Enhanced Business Combination Agreement

On November 26, 2025 Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise") (NASDAQ: APAD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the intent to bring its global sports business to the U.S. public markets. The transaction is pending regulatory review by the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). On February 12, 2026 A Paradise and Enhanced jointly announced an update with the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with their previously announced proposed business combination.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

