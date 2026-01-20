Enhanced Games Announces Additions to Men's & Women's Weightlifting Fields

– Yoni Andica, Arley Mendez, Leidy Solis, Juan Solis and Maryam Usman Join the Competition –

– Three Olympians and Two Pan-Am Games Champions Join International Field –

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that five internationally-recognized weightlifting athletes, including three former Olympians and two Pan-Am Games Champions, have been confirmed to compete in the upcoming Enhanced Games on May 24, 2026 at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Lifters Yoni Andica, Arley Mendez, Leidy Solis, Juan Solis, and Maryam Usman are the latest additions to the men's and women's fields – each bringing an exciting blend of power and precision from across the globe. This latest round of athlete additions builds on the previously confirmed roster and further deepens the weightlifting field which is nearing full capacity. Enhanced expects to make additional athlete announcements in the coming weeks as athletes complete the company's medical review standards.

Power and Precision on Display on the Weightlifting Platform

The confirmations of Andica (Colombia), Mendez (Chile), Leidy Solis (Colombia), Juan Solis (Colombia), and Usman (Nigeria) adds five weightlifters with a history of elite international podium performances. They will join previously announced weightliters Boady Santavy (Canada), Wes Kitts (United States) and Beatriz Pirón (Dominican Republic).

Andica, 38, has competed and won across the Western hemisphere including a Pan American Games Championships bronze medal, South American Games silver medal and an Ibero-American Championships silver medal finish.

Mendez, 32, has been a top lifter internationally for many years. The former Olympian is also a four-time World Champion, two time Pan American Games Champion and has also captured both silver and bronze medals at the Pan American Games as well.

Leidy Solis, 35 is an Olympic silver medalist, two-time World Champion, a three-time Pan American Games Champion, and also earned silver in the Central American and Caribbean Games. She has been a consistent competitor on the international circuit for more than a decade and a trailblazing athlete in her native Colombia.

Juan Solis, 26 is a Junior World Champion in the Clean & Jerk and has captured a silver medal in the Junior Worlds, as well as a bronze medal in the Pan American Games. Solis is also a Bolivarian Games Champion.

Usman, 35 is a three-time Olympian having earned a bronze medal competing for her native Nigeria. She has also earned bronze at the World Championships. Usman is a four-time African Games Champion and a Commonwealth Games Champion.

"This group of championship caliber weightlifters known for both their explosive power and unmatched technical precision, make our inaugural weightlifting platform a can't miss showcase," said Rick Adams, Enhanced's Chief Sporting Officer. "Both the women's and men's events are going to deliver incredible moments and a strong run at world records."

