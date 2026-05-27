Inaugural Enhanced Games Deliver a World Record and 21 Personal Bests, Showcasing that Living Enhanced Works

World Record Bonus for Beating Usain Bolt's 100m Sprint Increased to $10 Million for 2027 Enhanced Games

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and personalized performance products company is excited to announce an increase in prize money for the Men's 100m Sprint at the upcoming 2027 Enhanced Games. Going forward if the winner of the men's race breaks the current world record of 9.58 seconds he will be rewarded with a $10,000,000 prize.

In a shareholder letter published via his substack (https://maximilianbmartin.substack.com/p/the-inaugural-enhanced-games), Enhanced CEO Maximilian Martin discussed the world record and 21 personal bests achieved by athletes last weekend. He provided context in outlining the incredible success these athletes had in improving their times or lifts after long retirements, challenging training conditions and gaps in competitive performances while using medically supervised enhancement protocols. The results are staggering – 13 athletes set 21 new personal bests.

In this letter, Martin and Enhanced have upped the ante. For the 2027 Enhanced Games men's sprinting final, the world record prize pool will jump dramatically to $10 million for a sprinter who can break the 9.58 benchmark established by Usain Bolt.

Other key takeaways from Martin's shareholder letter included:

The inaugural Enhanced Games secured over $32 million in contracted sponsorship deal value, with seven months still remaining in the year

Viewership data across TV, streaming, print, radio, and social media exceeded internal expectation - with full numbers to be released within days

Kristian Gkolomeev set a new 50m Freestyle World Record of 20.81 seconds, earning $1.5 million in a single night - the largest single payout in swimming history

21 personal bests were set by 13 athletes on Sunday night, with an average gap of six years since their previous best - at an average age of 30, well past traditional athletic prime

Every single athlete cleared medical screenings and walked away healthy and safe, validating the Enhanced Medical Program and its IRB-approved clinical study

Existing sponsors have expressed strong interest in returning for the 2027 Games, with significant inbound interest already arriving post-event from new athletes, sponsors, and host venues

Planning for the second Enhanced Games in 2027 has already begun, alongside smaller-scale events coming sooner - with endurance sports as the next frontier

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games were held on May 24, 2026 at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games offered unprecedented ﬁnancial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

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SOURCE Enhanced