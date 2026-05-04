ENHANCED GAMES NAMES FRAME FITNESS AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE ATHLETE RECOVERY ZONE

Leaders in Performance Wellness to Support Athletes as They Test the Bounds of Human Performance

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and consumer products company, today announced that it has named Frame Fitness as the official naming rights partner for its on-site Athlete Recovery Zone during the inaugural Enhanced Games on May 24th in Las Vegas. The Enhanced Games mission is to demonstrate how optimization can increase human performance and the Recovery Zone will showcase how advanced recovery plays a central role in enabling the next generation of human achievement.

Under the terms of the partnership, Frame Fitness will deliver a comprehensive, state-of-the-art recovery area for competing athletes inside the Enhanced Games purpose-built 2500 seat arena currently under construction at Resorts World. The Recovery Zone will offer athletes patented connected fitness and recovery solutions, including smart strength training systems, guided recovery protocols, and curated athlete experiences. Their technology-driven approach enables personalized programming designed to meet the unique demands of Enhanced Games competitors.

"We're happy to provide athletes with state-of-the-art Pilates reformers designed to support recovery and enhance overall performance. We work closely with athletes to improve recovery and build core strength. Our team at Frame is committed to delivering tailored classes that help each individual with their personalized workout," said Melissa Bentivoglio co-founder of Frame Fitness. "We look forward to working together to bring personalized performance to more athletes through this partnership."

Additionally, the zone will be equipped with state-of-the art wellness products from Hyperice, the global leader in high-performance wellness and recovery technology. Hyperice products will give athletes elite recovery options, including percussion massage (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration therapy (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), and thermal solutions (Venom line).

"Recovery is a critical pillar of elite performance and we're ecstatic to have Frame Fitness as the official sponsor of the Recovery Zone," said Jordan Schlachter, Chief Partnership Officer, Enhanced. "Additionally, to have the power of innovative brands like Hyperice ensures our athletes will have access to the most innovative tools and protocols available as they redefine what's possible on land and in the water."

About Frame Fitness

Frame Fitness is a connected fitness company offering innovative strength training and recovery solutions designed to optimize performance through smart technology and personalized programming.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced