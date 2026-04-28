Host Emmanuel Acho & Bryan Johnson Headline World Class Broadcast Team Delivering the Inaugural Enhanced Games

– Johnson is Subject of Netflix's "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants To Live Forever" and the World's Most Measured Human to Serve as Human Enhancement Expert Delivering Innovative Analysis Throughout Broadcast –

– MLB Network's Abby Labar to Co-Host Main Broadcast Desk –

– Veteran Play-by-Play Man Justin Kutcher, Sideline Reporter and Former Olympian Sam Quek to Take Viewers Through Event Action –

– Acclaimed Actor Oliver Trevena to Serve as Entertainment Correspondent –

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and personalized performance products company, announced a world class and innovative broadcast lineup for the inaugural Enhanced Games which will air live on May 24 from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Former NFL player and sports media star Emmanuel Acho headlines the team as the lead studio anchor, and will be joined at the main broadcast desk by MLB Network host and Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) reporter Abby Labar.

Emmanuel Acho Headshot

Acho is an award-winning media personality and best selling author. His book Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Boy became a #1 New York Times bestseller in its first week of publication. Labar is a two-time Emmy nominated host who serves as the on-air reporter for the PWHL, which is enjoying enormous success and recently broke the women's hockey attendance record in a game at Madison Square Garden.

"The first Enhanced Games is going to revolutionize how we think about sports which made it critical to have hosts who can deliver the excitement for our viewers tuning in from around the world," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "Emmanuel is a prominent and trusted voice in the U.S. sports media landscape and together with Abby Labar will curate an incredible evening of world-record-breaking action for our viewers."

Bryan Johnson to Take Viewers Deeper as Human Enhancement Analyst

In a twist only the Enhanced Games can offer, Bryan Johnson, will sit alongside Acho and Labar and serve as the first-ever Human Enhancement Analyst. Johnson is the subject of the Netflix documentary "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" and runs the most documented longevity protocol in history, producing publicly reported reductions in his biological age across multiple biomarker systems including cardiovascular, metabolic, muscle, and sexual among others. His Blueprint protocol has become the most-followed public model for rejuvenation, with more than six million social media followers. On air, Johnson will translate each athlete's enhancement protocol into plain terms for viewers.

"Bryan is arguably the most aligned person to Enhanced's mission, and we are excited to have him provide his expert commentary on athlete protocols, health and performance, as it will dramatically elevate our broadcast team," added Martin. "Simply put, there is no more credible voice in the world on the positive impacts of longevity medicine than Bryan and we're overjoyed to have him as part of the broadcast."

Behind the Scenes & On the Enhanced Blue Carpet With Oliver Trevena

Acclaimed actor Oliver Trevena will serve as the Enhanced Games roving entertainment reporter. Throughout the evening, he'll take the audience from the Enhanced blue carpet to inside the guest suites. The Enhanced Games will host celebrities, entertainers, business leaders and other dignitaries and Oliver will bring the audience behind the scenes providing fun, poignant and entertaining moments and interviews from the 2500-person audience. Trevena is partners with Hollywood star Vaness Hudgens in Caliwater, the cactus water brand serving as the official hydration sponsor of the Games. An acclaimed actor and producer, he starred in The Paradox Effect opposite Harvey Keitel and served as the Executive Producer for Paramount Films The Gorge starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor Joy. He has also had roles in The Plane with Gerard Butler, The Bricklayer with Aaron Eckhardt and Wire Room featuring Bruce Willis and Kevin Dillon. Trevena won the breakout star award at the Rome Film Festival in 2024.

Veteran Sports Play-by-Play and Sideline Reporters Bring Expertise

Calling all the races and weightlifting action will be veteran play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher. Justin has announced nearly every major pro sport in America and currently calls football for Fox Sports where he has also done FIFA World Cup action. During his career Kutcher has worked for ESPN, The Big Ten Network and Major League Baseball and was the voice of the NBA's Washington Wizards. His diversified resume includes announcing the World Softball Championships in Beijing, China, NCAA ice hockey and the famed Westminster Dog Show.

Joining Kutcher is Sam Quek, a former field hockey player who won gold as part of the English team at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Quek quickly transitioned into a top-flight broadcaster and host where she has presented various sports shows on BBC, UK's Channel 5, Channel 4, BT Sport and LFC TV. Quek was the lead on BBC One's sports panel show, Question of Sport. Together, Kutcher and Quek will both voice the live action and get instant post-race reactions from the athletes. The broadcast team also includes sport-specific analysts Max Atia for weightlifting and Kurt Mills Hanson for swimming.

About Bryan Johnson

Bryan Johnson is an entrepreneur, longevity researcher, and rejuvenation athlete. He runs the world's most documented human rejuvenation program. He previously founded Braintree Venmo which was acquired by PayPal for $800 million in 2013. He also founded Kernel, a company developing wearable devices that measure brain activity using time-domain functional near-infrared spectroscopy, with seven peer-reviewed publications now in the scientific literature.

Since 2021, Johnson has run Project Blueprint, a structured self-experimentation program measuring and intervening on his biological age across more than 70 biomarker systems. Publicly reported outcomes place him in the 98th percentile for muscle mass and body composition among all men and the 99th percentile for bone mineral density, fertility, and sexual function; his vascular function is consistent with that of a man in his late 20s, and his blood glucose and blood sugar control rank better than 99 percent of adults aged 18 to 25. Johnson currently ranks first on the Rejuvenation Olympics leaderboard, a tracked index of more than 5,000 participants measuring biological age metrics.

He is the subject of the 2025 Netflix documentary "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever," an excerpt of which appeared in the Wellcome Collection's 2026 exhibition The Coming of Age. In March 2026, Johnson walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in the Matières Fécales show. These appearances, alongside profiles in The New York Times, Bloomberg, TIME, Fortune, Wired, Vanity Fair, The Guardian, and The Washington Post, and more than six million social media followers, have positioned Johnson as the most publicly visible figure associated with the contemporary longevity movement. His philosophy, Don't Die, frames aging and death as engineering problems and has attracted a global following. Johnson has stated a goal of human immortality by 2039.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented ﬁnancial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

Contact

Chris Jones, Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games [email protected]

Marc Sausa, Berk Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced