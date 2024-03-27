Enhanced Hyundai 2025 Santa Cruz Makes World Debut at the New York International Auto Show

Santa Cruz offers redesigned exterior and interior surfaces along with new infotainment and additional advanced driver assistance systems. The 2025 Santa Cruz, designed in California, arrives at Hyundai dealerships this summer.

"The development goal for freshening Santa Cruz was to give it an even bolder, stronger design. We also wanted Santa Cruz to be more capable, and the available XRT trim delivers with all-terrain tires, front tow hooks and improved off-road capability. Customers are going to appreciate all the new design details and enhancements inside and out. Santa Cruz is a true sport adventure vehicle," said Muñoz.

"More vertical lines and redesigned headlamps bookend a menacing new grille incorporating larger chambers. These changes give the 2025 Santa Cruz a more planted, robust stance," said Arnold. "On the Santa Cruz XRT, we've augmented the model's off-road capability by increasing the approach angle, adding all-terrain tires and unique wrench-inspired alloy wheels."

2025 Santa Cruz New Enhancements and Available Features

XRT Trim (Specific Changes)

New XRT-exclusive front and rear bumper fascia designs

New XRT-exclusive front grille

Front tow hooks

Wrench-inspired XRT-specific 18-inch wheels

245 / 60 R 18 all-terrain tires

Increased approach angle

XRT trim adds Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor i

XRT logo debossing on front upper seatbacks

Exterior Changes

New front fascia

New grille

New wheel designs

New daytime running lights

Interior Changes

In keeping with the more capable exterior, the upgraded Santa Cruz interior provides a high-tech image combined with increased functionality. The new panoramic curved display houses an optional 12.3-inch driver information cluster and available 12.3-inch audio-video navigation (AVN) system for an immersive digital experience. In addition, the center stack controls are more ergonomic, with additional physical switchgear for frequently used audio and HVAC functions. The strong horizontal and vertical shapes of the new instrument panel are consistent with Santa Cruz's refreshed exterior changes while offering additional storage including a new shelf above the glovebox.

New instrument panel

New panoramic curved display houses an optional 12.3-inch driver information cluster and available 12.3-inch audio-video navigation (AVN) system

New audio/video/navigation and HVAC controls with switches and buttons

New steering wheel

New air vents

Rear seat center armrest with two cupholders

New Infotainment/Convenience Technology

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® / Android Auto ™ integration on all trim levels

/ Android Auto integration on all trim levels Over the Air (OTA) software and firmware update support added ii

USB-Type-C ports

Bluelink+ Connected Car technology iii

Hyundai Pay in-car payment system iv

Integrated Memory System

Digital Key 2 Touch

Fingerprint scanner

New towing drive mode (2.5L turbocharged powertrain on Limited and XRT only)

Safety Technology

Forward Attention Warning (FAW)

New Color Choices

Rockwood Green and Canyon Red exterior color choices

Medium Gray seating surfaces

Powertrain

Powerful and Efficient Powertrains

Santa Cruz offers two powerful, flexible and efficient powertrains. The standard powertrain is a 2.5L direct-injected in-line four-cylinder engine with 191 horsepower and 181 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine couples to an eight-speed automatic transmission for quick acceleration and superb efficiency. Santa Cruz also offers a 2.5L direct-injected turbocharged engine with 281 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque linked to an eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). This DCT includes steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual shifting control. The 2.5L turbocharged powertrain adds a new tow mode for the 2025 model year.

Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission

The eight-speed transmission for the standard 2.5-liter engine provides quick and crisp shifts for an engaging and efficient driving experience. A multi-disc and individually controlled hydraulic channel torque converter improves responsiveness by expanding the direct connection band, while a downsized oil pump and double ball bearings minimize frictional losses.

HTRAC® All-Wheel-Drive

Both 2.5L four-cylinder and 2.5L four-cylinder turbo models offer HTRAC® all-wheel drive capability for complete confidence when pursuing adventures of all kinds or for that extra peace of mind when driving in an unexpected snowfall. HTRAC AWD was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. The Sport setting gives Santa Cruz a more agile feel by sending additional torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty, dynamic experience. This system has a wide range of torque distribution variability, tuned for conditions such as straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts. For those customers who like to tow their weekend gear with them, the 2.5L 4-cylinder is rated to tow 3,500 lbs. and the 2.5L Turbo AWD model boasts a generous 5,000 lbs. of towing capability.

Hyundai Motor Americav

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

