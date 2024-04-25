Hyundai 2024 Santa Fe and Kona Named a Wards Best Interiors & UX by WardsAuto

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024 Hyundai Kona have been selected to the 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award winners by WardsAuto. Hyundai is the only manufacturer with two vehicles on the list.

The focus of the Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX competition, is to identify driver interfaces that are user-friendly, navigation systems that are easy to program, and smartphone integration that is simple, allowing drivers safe access to text messages, emails, and phone contacts while on the road.

The 2024 Santa Fe is photographed in California City, Calif. on Nov. 15, 2023. The 2024 Kona is photographed in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 12, 2023.

The award evaluates the user-friendliness of the driver-assist technologies and the access to information and entertainment options without distraction as well as the vehicles overall interior quality and comfort. The 2024 Hyundai product awards are the second and third product recognitions by WardsAuto since its award inception in 2022. The Hyundai Palisade won in 2023.

"The 2024 Kona's dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens offer a versatile interior while the 2024 Santa Fe's spacious interior facilitates urban and outdoor activities," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we continue to listen to the customer and push the envelope to create innovative, intuitive and desirable vehicle experiences."

According to Wards judge, Christie Schweinsberg, "The Hyundai Kona makes our 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list thanks to its cool modernist aesthetic and lots of great technology at a price point, $35,000, that is well below that of the average new-vehicle price in the United States. The 3-row Santa Fe also is an incredible value and the ivory and olive-green geometric interior in the Calligraphy grade we tested is a revolutionary change — not only for the nameplate, but it rewrites the rule book for the whole industry on vehicle interior design. Thoughtful features like a drawer for second-row passengers, a UV-C sterilization tray for phones and the ability to fold down rear seats from the main screen just add to its appeal."

Evaluations of nominated vehicles for the 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX competition took place in winter and early spring 2024, with judges experiencing the vehicles during their daily driving. Judges rate new or heavily refreshed vehicle interiors and user-experience technology on a variety of metrics including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity, and infotainment, displays and controls, as well as advanced driver assist system content and value. There is no price cap, but overall value is a consideration. The 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards ceremony will be held on June 6, 2024, during the AutoTech: Detroit Conference, (June 4-6, 2024) at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

Hyundai Motor America

