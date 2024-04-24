Hyundai Dominates U.S. News & World Report's Best Hybrid and Electric Cars Awards

U.S. News & World Report honors Hyundai with the most hybrid and electric awards of any brand

IONIQ 5 named Best Electric SUV, IONIQ 6 named Best Electric Sedan, Tucson Hybrid named Best Hybrid SUV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai vehicles have been recognized with a trio of 2024 Best Cars Hybrid and Electric Car Awards by U.S. News & World Report, the most awards of any brand. The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been named Best Electric SUV, the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named Best Electric Car, and the 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid has earned the title of Best Hybrid SUV.

U.S. News & World Report's team painstakingly evaluated 96 hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models before handing out awards in ten vehicle categories. The company assessed quality, value and performance within each award category, weighing factors including EPA efficiency data as well as pricing and the consensus impressions of other respected automotive media outlets. U.S. News & World Report also considers data from trusted sources, including reliability findings from J.D. Power and safety research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

"Hyundai has quickly become one of the leaders in the electric vehicle market with great products like the stylish IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs," said John Vincent, senior editor, U.S. News & World Report. "Our research shows that they couple competitive range with faster charging than most rivals, helping them appeal to first-time EV buyers. The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid takes the best of what an affordable compact SUV can be and adds excellent fuel economy, making it a must-see vehicle with excellent potential for long-term value."

"Winning three Best Hybrid and Electric Car Awards from U.S. News & World Report is a huge achievement for us," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Tucson Hybrid have all been recognized for their outstanding performance, quality, and value. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries and validates our commitment to meeting customers where they are on their journey to electrification."

In March, Hyundai's IONIQ 5 and Tucson SUVs were named to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Cars for Families" list.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5: Best Electric SUV

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 impresses with its comfortable driving experience, high-quality interior, excellent efficiencyi, and ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW chargingii capabilities. Its strong range and full complement of advanced safety features make it a smart option for electric SUV buyers.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6: Best Electric Car

The Hyundai IONIQ 6iii garners attention for its sleek styling, spacious interior, intuitive cabin tech, and impressive driving rangeiv. With its balanced handling and advanced features, IONIQ 5 offers an exceptionally well-rounded package for today's electric car buyers.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: Best Hybrid SUV

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid stands out for its striking design, efficient powertrain, dynamic handling, and upscale interior. Redefining the hybrid driving experience, the Tucson Hybrid delivers efficiency and emotion in a practical yet stylish package.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has been publishing rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Annually, U.S. News also unveils the Best Cars Awards, recognizing Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money, and Best Cars for Families. Supporting car shoppers throughout their entire car buying journey, U.S. News Best Cars offers advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, aiding over 61 million car shoppers in 2023.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

