Enhanced My Health Pays Member Rewards Program Helps Ambetter from Sunshine Health Members Take Charge of Their Health

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers that enroll or renew their coverage in 2020 with Ambetter from Sunshine Health will have access to an enhanced member rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round rewards program that motivates members to complete simple healthy activities, allowing them to earn up to $500 in rewards.

Through the My Health Pays program, Ambetter members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for activities such as scheduling a wellness exam with their primary care physician or getting the flu vaccine. New this year, the enhanced My Health Pays program helps members set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help members stay on track. It also serves as an educational program by providing resources and videos that help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles.

"At Sunshine Health, we recognize that health and wellness is a journey. We are committed to providing guidance and motivation to help our members achieve their own healthy lifestyle," said Chris Coffey, CEO of Sunshine Health. "Through our enhanced My Health Pays program, we're dedicated to helping our members through that journey by working with them every step of the way to eat right, be more active and make healthy decisions."

As Ambetter members earn rewards points, they can use those points to shop for items in the My Health Pays Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Monthly bills (utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent or childcare)

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Sunshine Health or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Sunrise, Fla., Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for more than 1 million members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Sunshine Health offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, Ambetter (Marketplace) and Allwell (Medicare). Additionally, we offer a specialty Medicaid health plan for children in or adopted from Florida's Child Welfare system and a full pay Healthy Kids plan. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

