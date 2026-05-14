Global Music Powerhouse Alan Walker Headlines Enhanced Games Opening Concert

Latin Music Sensation Farruko Collabs with Walker for Opening Concert

100 Billion Streams Makes Walker One of Most Listened to Artists on the Planet

World of Walker YouTube Channel Which Averages One Billion Monthly Views to Stream the Opening Performance Live From Enhanced Games Arena

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, (NYSE: ENHA) the elite sports competition and direct-to-consumer longevity products company, announced a massive entertainment addition with the news that globally recognized music icon Alan Walker will headline the Enhanced Games opening concert with a collaboration from Latin musical sensation Farruko, and some surprise guests expected to join the performance. The immersive opening ceremony kicks off at 8:30pm EST/3:30pm PST building excitement for The Enhanced Games and will be streamed live on World of Walker the artists YouTube channel which averages one billion monthly views globally, as well as kicking off the live stream broadcast on Roku which reaches more than 100 million homes across North America. The Enhanced Games competition immediately follows on Roku Sunday May 24th beginning at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

The immersive music performance will include an internationally recognized special guest collaboration from Latin Grammy Award nominee Farruko. Recognized as a path blazing reggaetón artist who helped establish the music genre's undeniable popularity globally and who counts a massive following of his own including 44 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

"Alan is an undisputed powerhouse in terms of his musical popularity and global appeal and his addition to our entertainment lineup is simply massive for the Enhanced Games," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced Group, Inc. "There are very few artists who can claim over a 100 billion musical and video streams across platforms. Pairing him with one of the world's leading reggaetón artists opens the Games in unprecedented style and brings this moment to a massive global audience."

Renowned for his ability to craft hypnotic, high-energy music the 28-year-old Norwegian artist and producer is a dominant force in the electronic music scene. His global audience includes over 150 million followers across social media including 47 million YouTube followers, 39 million Spotify subscribers, 15 million TikTok followers and more than 10 million followers on Instagram. This impressive combination has driven more than 16 billion YouTube views, and a staggering 100 billion audio and video streams. Walker has produced and collaborated with a star-studded list of musicians during his career including, Ava Max, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Kygo, Sia, Coldplay, Joe Jonas, Julia Michaels and Avicii. He has an incredible track record of over 650 headlining shows and festival performances, including Coachella and Tomorrowland. Walker has become a global touring powerhouse with five sold-out arena tours on three different continents while becoming the first Western artist to sell out arena tours in both China and India.

Farruko stands as one of the defining figures behind reggaetón's global expansion, with a career shaped by hit collaborations alongside Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Don Omar, Yandel, Marshmello, and more. Currently promoting his latest single "YAPAQUE" with Steve Aoki and Greeicy, Farruko continues to build on the crossover vision he helped pioneer. He first successfully fused electronic music into his catalog with the 2021 global phenomenon "Pepas," which amassed over 1 billion Spotify streams, spent 26 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, and redefined his sound by merging reggaetón with EDM on a worldwide scale. Now, with "YAPAQUE," he returns to that explosive energy, further reinforcing his role as a leading force behind high-impact Latin crossover anthems built for a global audience.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented ﬁnancial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games [email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced