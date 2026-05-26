ENHANCED (NYSE: ENHA) SURPASSES $32 MILLION IN SPONSORSHIP DEAL VALUE FOR INAUGURAL ENHANCED GAMES

Seven Months Remain in 2026 to Pursue Additional Commercial Partnerships

Named Partners Include ZOOP, Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM), Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Caliwater, Betr, Frame Fitness, Public, and others

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and performance products company, today announced that the inaugural Enhanced Games held Sunday May 24th from Las Vegas secured more than $32 million in aggregate sponsorship deal value across its commercial partner ecosystem. Sponsorship deal value was secured ahead of the inaugural Games. The company has more than seven months remaining in the year to pursue additional sponsorships, renew and expand existing relationships, and build toward the second Enhanced Games. The Company's full year 2026 sports revenue guidance is $31 million.

"We reset what this category is capable of," said Maximilian Martin, CEO Enhanced. "The market has spoken and what our sponsors recognized is that the Enhanced Games is not a niche experiment. Rather a new accessible category of live sport with genuine reach, an engaged audience, and a brand identity unlike anything else in the market. The $32 million we secured with our first event is not a ceiling. It is a starting point."

Reach, Cultural Relevance, and the Power of First-Mover Association

Enhanced attributes the commercial performance to four interconnected drivers - each reflecting not just the quality of the assets on offer, but the deeper strategic calculus that brought marquee brands to the table. This includes a genuinely compelling and differentiated idea. The Enhanced Games is the only sports property built around scientific transparency, medically supervised performance enhancement, and elite athletic competition. With no comparable property anywhere in the market, brands did not simply buy an advertising placement. They bought category ownership in a first-of-its-kind global sports franchise at the moment when the category is being defined.

The inaugural Games provided reach at scale for its partners. Streamed free on the Roku Sports Channel to over 100 million homes across the United States, Canada, and Mexico - a distribution footprint that rivals established sports franchises. Combined with global digital distribution through ZOOP, Rumble, YouTube, X, and many other platforms, commercial partners gained access to a uniquely broad, young, and highly engaged audience that is difficult to reach through conventional sports inventory. The property's organic pull was equally striking with more than 181 independent creators and some of the most prominent streamers in the world choosing to cover the Enhanced Games, generating very impressive viewership across the weekend that the company will report in greater detail later this week.

The Enhanced Games sit at the intersection of the most powerful cultural forces of this moment: individual performance, scientific optimism, personal freedom, and the rejection of outdated institutional constraints. Sponsors understood that joining this property is not simply a media buy - it is a cultural statement. In an era where brands compete fiercely for authentic association with movements that resonate with their audiences, the Enhanced Games offers something genuinely rare: a property that generates the kind of earned attention and cultural conversation that no conventional media spend can manufacture. Partners also recognized the long-term brand equity that comes from being among the founding commercial sponsors of a category-defining sports franchise - an association that appreciates in value as the property grows, and that cannot be replicated by later entrants.

Every partner that joined the Enhanced Games did so with the understanding that year one is the foundation on which the company can now build upon. The commercial momentum generated by the inaugural event, the scientific data produced through the company's IRB-approved clinical trial, and the athlete participation pipeline already being built for future events all reinforce a long-term value proposition that sponsors found compelling. They are not buying a one-time placement. They are buying into a franchise at the ground floor.

A Commercial Ecosystem Built Across Media, Technology, and Consumer Brands

The Company's inaugural sponsorship portfolio reflects strategic diversification across multiple industries, with each partner bringing distinct value to the Enhanced platform:

ZOOP - Named Founding Partner and Official Creator Platform of the inaugural Enhanced Games in a $10 million partnership agreement. ZOOP delivered immersive coverage from the purpose-built competition arena at Resorts World Las Vegas and co-created athlete content throughout the Games' training camp in the United Arab Emirates, distributing across its global platform and athlete social channels.

Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) – Named Premier Partner and Official Distribution Channel of the Enhanced Games. Financial terms are subject to required regulatory filings and have not been separately disclosed. Rumble streamed the Games live and holds content distribution rights for future Enhanced-produced events. The partnership also encompasses marketing of the company's Live Enhanced consumer platform through Rumble's advertising marketplace.

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) – Named in a multi-million-dollar strategic partnership to architect the AI-native backbone of Live Enhanced, the Company's direct-to-consumer digital telehealth platform. Rezolve AI is building deep personalization into the Live Enhanced platform, and served as an event sponsor.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) – Named the Official North American Streaming Home of the Enhanced Games, delivering the event free to over 100 million households on the Roku Sports Channel across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Caliwater – Named Official Hydration Partner and Official Cactus Water of the Enhanced Games, providing products at the inaugural Enhanced Games and related events, with branding featured throughout the competition complex.

Frame Fitness – Named Official Sponsor and naming rights partner of the on-site Athlete Recovery Zone at the inaugural Enhanced Games. Frame Fitness, produces premium at-home Pilates reformers with on-demand fitness content.

Public – Named official brokerage and investment partner of the Enhanced Games, with a partnership encompassing co-branded content, broadcast integrations, and in-app editorial placements through The Rundown, Public's editorial platform.

Additional Partners – The Company has entered into commercial agreements with additional partners across health, wellness, and lifestyle categories, including Betr, Strive Pharmacy, Brothers Bond, and others. Additional partner announcements are forthcoming as contractual and regulatory timelines permit.

Post-2026 Games Commercial Opportunities Ahead

With the inaugural Enhanced Games concluded, Enhanced enters the second half of 2026 from a position of demonstrated commercial strength. More than seven months remain in the year to pursue additional sponsorship agreements, renew and expand existing relationships, and build the commercial foundation for future Enhanced Games events. The company is currently in active discussions with prospective partners across a range of categories including health technology, performance nutrition, apparel, and financial services.

"Our first event delivered proof points across every dimension a sponsor cares about: reach, engagement, cultural resonance, authenticity and a story no other property can tell," said Martin. "We are now in conversations with brands who watched the inaugural Games and want to be part of what comes next. The pipeline is strong, and we believe the second Enhanced Games will attract a deeper and broader commercial base than the first. Every metric we generated in year one is a sales tool for year two."

The Company intends to provide further detail on its commercial strategy and partnership pipeline in connection with future investor communications. Certain commercial agreements remain subject to required regulatory filings and the Company will make such filings as required by applicable law.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games were held on May 24, 2026 in a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "will," "may," "could," "should," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the aggregate sponsorship deal value secured for the inaugural Enhanced Games and the components thereof; the expected timing and amount of revenue recognition under U.S. GAAP; the Company's previously disclosed full-year 2026 sports segment revenue guidance; the Company's commercial strategy; ongoing and prospective partnership discussions and the expected scale and composition of the sponsorship roster for future Enhanced Games events; final viewership and audience metrics for the inaugural Enhanced Games; and the Company's plans for future Enhanced Games events.

Sponsorship deal value is not a measure of revenue under U.S. GAAP and should not be interpreted as such. Revenue recognized in any period may differ materially from the aggregate stated value of executed commercial agreements due to performance obligations, payment terms, non-cash consideration (including common stock and cashless media trade consideration), contingencies, and other factors. Sponsorship deal value does not reflect estimates of future revenue, free cash flow, or other financial performance, and should not be used as the basis for any such estimate.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended) and any subsequent filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Asia Gilbert

Head of Investor Relations

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Media Contacts

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SOURCE Enhanced