ENHANCED PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

Personalized Performance Medicine & Supplement Platform Now Live with Proprietary Stronger & Longer Formulations

Announces Plans to Capitalize on Recent Indications Regarding the Reclassification of Certain Peptides

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and consumer products company, provided an important business update today announcing that its personalized performance medicine and supplement platform is now online. The company is ramping up its catalog of products as part of a phased rollout. The initial phase kicked off with the availability of Enhanced's Stronger and Longer proprietary blend supplement lines. The company has also made a range of performance and longevity products available at launch, including hormone replacement therapy for women, hormone replacement therapy for men, and other longevity protocols. These products mark the first step in the company's plan to become the leading provider of personalized enhancement products improving health, performance, and recovery.

"The launch of our performance and supplement business is yet another historic milestone in the company's history," said Maximilian Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Enhanced. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a platform that offers products designed for each individual. This unmatched personalization along with proprietary data we gain from our athlete clinical trial provides a significant competitive advantage when compared to companies with standardized offerings."

Enhanced Plans Expansion of Product Catalog to Include Peptides

Additionally, the company confirmed it plans to expand its catalog to include a peptide product line in response to the recent indications that 14 peptide compounds currently on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Category 2 restricted list, may move to Category 1, therefore allowing licensed 503A pharmacies to compound them again. The global peptide therapeutics market is valued at approximately $52 billion today and projected to reach $87 billion by 2035.¹ This provides a critical revenue generation opportunity. Many of these popular peptide products align seamlessly within Enhanced's current longevity product catalog and the company is extremely well-positioned to capture meaningful consumer-facing demand as this market opens. The company is ready to become a go-to destination for people seeking information and access to peptides.

The Live Enhanced platform currently offers Sermorelin as a peptide, and plans to launch three additional peptides currently allowed to be compounded in the U.S., including Tesamorelin, Glutathione, and Oxytocin. The company could offer eight additional peptides based on regulatory approvals including: CJC-1295, Ipamorelin, Thymosin Alpha-1, TB-4, GHRP-2/6, Kisspeptin-10, Semax, and Selank.

"Understanding how popular peptide usage has become globally we intend to invest heavily in this space," added Martin. "The data we collect from our sporting business informs our strategy and allows Enhanced to be the brand consumers think about for all their longevity and performance needs."

Enhanced consumer products and protocols are designed by a world-class expert team spanning our Medical and Scientific Commissions, providing the company with the most cutting edge leaders in the field including:

Dr. Jonathann Kuo – one of the global leaders in the peptide space

Dr. Abud Al Blakri – a leading authority in performance medicine, widely cited in the field

Enhanced Expands Female-Specific Performance Protocols

Additionally, Enhanced plans for its platform to include specifically designed protocols for women's performance, recovery, and hormonal health. The program is being developed in partnership with Elena Rueda Carrasco and Dr. Paulina Cecula, co-founders of Dama Health, who bring deep clinical expertise in female-specific enhancement medicine. These protocols bring together elite sports science and personalized clinical care in a way that has historically excluded women. In doing so, Enhanced will begin addressing a significant gap in both performance medicine and consumer health for women.

Advanced Research Creating Moat for Sustained Competitive Advantage

Currently, the company is the sponsor of an independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved clinical trial with 40 elite athletes being studied to assess the safety and tolerability of certain approved medical compounds on performance, as part of its inaugural Enhanced Games event on May 24th. This groundbreaking study, never before conducted, will give the company critical and proprietary data that no other provider can claim. While what helps elite athletes break world records is far too complex for the average person, the learnings gained through the clinical trial will help to continuously improve and differentiate our consumer products and prescription protocols - and this includes the peptide space.

1 According to Precedence Research

About Enhanced Business Combination Agreement

On November 26, 2025 Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise") (NASDAQ: APAD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the intent to bring its global sports business to the U.S. public markets. The transaction is pending regulatory review by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (link)

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

Contact

Chris Jones

Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced Games

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced