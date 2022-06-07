Enhancements to Inflectra's Spira Platform Give Customers Integrated Software Development, Testing and IT Project Management In the Cloud and On-Premise

Choice and Flexibility Allow Customers of All Sizes and Budgets Streamlined Software Lifecycle Management

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a leading maker of IT software lifecycle management solutions, today announced new enhancements to SpiraPlan, an integrated, turnkey platform for managing software development and testing projects. These enhancements include a new migration tool that offers an innovative alternative to companies and teams impacted by Atlassian as it sunsets its server products, including Jira.

Inflectra's Spira platform is deployment agnostic, allowing customers to plan, track, manage, and test projects both on-premise and in the cloud. SpiraPlan offers enterprise agile program management, facilitating the management of software programs and projects like never before, redefining end-to-end software evolution support and bringing harmony to software teams. Built-in project migration tools allow for project data to be moved over from Jira with ease, as well as from other Atlassian tools, like Confluence, Xray, and Zephyr. Like Inflecta's entire suite of software lifecycle management tools, SpiraPlan was designed with features designed for heavily regulated industries where data safety and security are a top priority, including healthcare, banking, aviation, and defense. Some of the product's differentiating features include:

Integrated Testing - Teams can perform software testing directly from within the SpiraPlan tool.

Teams can perform software testing directly from within the SpiraPlan tool. Compliance Management - SpiraPlan can handle ever-changing regulatory compliance in industries such as finance, banking and healthcare.

SpiraPlan can handle ever-changing regulatory compliance in industries such as finance, banking and healthcare. Electronic Signatures - Stakeholderscan electronically sign off on documents and contracts directly within SpiraPlan.

Stakeholderscan electronically sign off on documents and contracts directly within SpiraPlan. Agile Boards and Git - Agile planning boards within SpiraPlan support Scrum and Kanban, as well as integrated Git code viewing.

While more companies are realizing the convenience that comes with cloud-based project management services, for other companies, the cloud isn't always an ideal environment, particularly when security concerns are involved. SpiraPlan is made to function equally well in the cloud and on-site. It has been included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools every year since 2017 for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision" for its SpiraPlan application.

"We're incredibly happy with what we've been able to achieve so far, and we're always looking to push the boundaries as a company," said Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra. "Jira is a powerful platform, but we've managed to go above and beyond what most companies are used to working with — and I would argue that could be applied to any of our products."

About Inflectra

Inflectra offers a suite of intuitive, turnkey enterprise solutions to manage the entire software lifecycle. Its industry-leading products for application test management, test automation and lifecycle management help customers streamline their operations, allowing developers, testers and managers to allocate their time and resources to business-critical assignments. Among our most popular products are SpiraPlan, giving you the ability to synchronize what matters, with agile program development; and Rapise, providing fast and easy test automation for everything—web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the United States, Inflectra now has offices in more than 10 countries. Learn more at www.inflectra.com.

Contact:

Sara Reister

215.896.3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Inflectra