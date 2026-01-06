Enhancing Clinical Efficiency Through Master Protocol Trial Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand the key benefits of master protocols. Attendees will identify the key challenges of master protocols and strategies to address them. The featured speakers will discuss the three types of master protocols and how to optimize each of these designs. Attendees will gain practical insights into implementation and operationalization.

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Running separate protocols for multiple investigational products and disease subpopulations slows development and duplicates infrastructure. There is growing interest in accelerating drug development by creating master protocol trial designs that simultaneously evaluate multiple investigational products and various disease subpopulations under a single overarching protocol and infrastructure, eliminating the need for individual trial protocols. This webinar will cover how master protocol trial design streamlines development, improves coordination and enhances operational efficiency.

Master protocols, also known as complex clinical trials, offer adaptive design flexibility. This allows researchers to modify the study by eliminating fewer promising treatments or advancing treatments that show better performance to different phases of the study. In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore the benefits and challenges of master protocols, as well as strategies for successful implementation and operationalization.

Register for this webinar to learn how master protocol trial design enhances efficiency, collaboration and decision-making in clinical research.

Join experts from the PPD, Clinical Research Group of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Melanie Owen, MS, Executive Director, HemOnc Portfolio Delivery Lead; Susie Cain, RAC, Regulatory Affairs Senior Manager; and Song Wang, Sr. Statistical Science Director, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Clinical Efficiency Through Master Protocol Trial Design.

