The ART of Market Entry: Navigating Japan's Pharmaceutical Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how to maximize asset value in Japan's unique pricing and reimbursement system. Attendees will understand the pricing calculation methods, reimbursement pathways and premium levers that impact revenue, and how to tailor a product's value story to succeed within them. The featured speakers will share the most efficient go-to-market models for Japan, and when to use them. Attendees will learn how to right-size their launch footprint — from full in-market build-outs to hybrid and out-license models — and how to meet minimum requirements for MAH designation. Attendees will also gain insight into a proven timeline for Japan launch success, including what to do, when and why. The speakers will discuss a typical 24- to 36-month roadmap, including key milestones such as clinical trials, PMDA approval, MAH filing and reimbursement strategy, all aligned for optimal launch readiness.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan represents a unique combination of opportunity and complexity for global biopharma companies. Join Syneos Health experts for a deep dive into how to successfully navigate market entry — through a strategic lens we call the ART framework: Asset, Resource and Timeline.

As the world's third-largest pharmaceutical market, Japan is bolstered by a universal healthcare system, rigorous regulatory standards and a population with stable and growing therapeutic needs. Yet, for foreign biopharma companies, launching a product in Japan can feel like entering a black box — where traditional strategies don't always translate.

This webinar offers a clear path forward. Guided by seasoned Japan-based experts from Syneos Health, attendees will learn how to apply a disciplined yet flexible ART framework to plan and execute a successful Japan market entry strategy.

We'll unpack what it takes to demonstrate asset value in Japan's reimbursement-driven system, how to make high-impact resource decisions that support growth while minimizing risk and why timing is everything when launching in this highly structured environment. From regulatory steps to hiring considerations, from pricing levers to commercialization models, our experts will share practical insights drawn from real-world engagements with biopharma companies entering Japan.

You'll also gain a behind-the-scenes look at how to leverage human-to-human engagement — still a dominant influence in Japan's pharma landscape — to create competitive differentiation. Whether you're exploring full in-market investment or a hybrid partnership model, this session will help you prioritize what matters most and accelerate your success.

Syneos Health has supported dozens of companies in entering Japan through tailored consulting, commercialization and building out local leadership teams. This webinar distills those lessons into an actionable roadmap — one that helps you avoid costly missteps and identify the most effective path to product launch.

If Japan is on your global expansion radar, this is the must-attend session that turns uncertainty into opportunity.

Register for this webinar to learn how to design a Japan pharmaceutical market entry strategy that aligns asset value, resources and timelines for long-term success.

Join Yunke Song, PhD, Managing Director, Consulting, Japan, Syneos Health; Adam Kennedy, Vice President, TSP APAC, Syneos Health; and Pascal Rigaudy, Former Sanofi, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The ART of Market Entry: Navigating Japan's Pharmaceutical Landscape.

