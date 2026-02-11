Secure Cryogenic Transport with Novel Approaches for Preventing Blood Bag Breakage, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the true cost of cold-chain failures and why blood bag breakage remains a risk in advanced therapy logistics. The featured speakers will discuss how to align investor expectations and streamline operations through practical operational efficiencies for an evolving regulatory environment. Attendees will learn about benchmarking and performance qualification data, highlighting superior payload protection when pairing non-traditional transport systems. The speakers will also share how purpose-built shipping innovations meet IATA and ASTM regulatory standards to ensure compliance, reduce risks and safeguard valuable materials.

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cell and gene therapies scale globally, maintaining the integrity of cryopreserved biomaterials during transit is critical. Yet package failure, leakage events and temperature excursions persist, leaving patients at risk and contributing to the estimated $35 billion in industry losses from cold-chain disruptions. This webinar will examine proven strategies to significantly reduce blood bag breakage and leakage during cryogenic transport, safeguarding patient safety, ensuring regulatory compliance and minimizing costly product loss.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will highlight findings from a comprehensive validation study of an integrated cryogenic shipping system designed to address these challenges. Attendees will learn how an absorbent soft-rack containment system, paired with advanced cryogenic shipping systems eliminate common points of failure, including contact damage caused by inadvertent vibration or drops. This webinar will also discuss details of controlled distribution tests conducted in accordance with IATA and ASTM standards, comparing traditional shippers with metal racks to more innovative solutions. The speakers will further discuss the outcomes from real-world shipping studies involving multi-leg international shipping lanes to validate performance in everyday handling and shipping procedures. Finally, findings confirming payload absorbency and containment in the event of catastrophic damage will be presented.

Together, these results will demonstrate the critical role of purpose-engineered shipping innovations in enabling the scalable distribution of tomorrow's advanced therapies.

Register for this webinar to learn how Cryoport Systems supports strategies for reducing blood bag breakage and leakage risk in cryogenic transport.

Join experts from Cryoport Systems, Alexandre Michaux, PhD, Process Development & MSAT Manager; Khoa Tran, Senior Director, NPD Product Marketing; and Edward Grimley, PhD, Manager, Global Lead Generation, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Secure Cryogenic Transport with Novel Approaches for Preventing Blood Bag Breakage.

