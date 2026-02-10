Enhancing Life Sciences Supply Chain Resilience with Unified Platforms, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the pressures facing life sciences supply chains and why traditional tools fall short. Attendees will discover the benefits of a unified supply chain platform, including real-time visibility and seamless data integration. The featured speaker will discuss how operationalizing S&OE on a platform can accelerate response times and protect patient service levels. Attendees will explore real-world examples of medtech and pharma companies successfully transitioning to a platform approach. The speaker will also share leadership and change management strategies required to drive adoption and sustain improvements.

By connecting planning and execution, eliminating data silos and enabling real-time visibility, organizations can streamline workflows, improve decisions and protect patient service levels.

Join this webinar for practical examples of how life sciences companies are moving from point solutions to a platform approach.

Attendees will learn how integrated data, shared analytics and operationalized Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE) help teams sense disruptions earlier and respond faster. The speaker will also share leadership strategies for long-term success.

Register for this webinar to gain insight into how organizations are modernizing the life sciences supply chain through unified platforms.

Join Rochelle Brocks-Smith, Sr. Solution Marketing Manager, Blue Yonder, for the live webinar on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Life Sciences Supply Chain Resilience with Unified Platforms.

