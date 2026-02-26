How an Ecosystem-Driven Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Accelerates R&D, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how an ecosystem-driven, AI-enabled electronic lab notebook (ELN) supports real-world, end-to-end scientific workflows. The featured speaker will share how scientific teams are moving away from scattered, point solutions toward a seamlessly connected, ecosystem-driven workspace. Attendees will learn how an AI-enabled, ecosystem-driven ELN transforms the traditional ELN into an integrated platform by connecting trusted partner technologies across cloud, AI, modeling, chemistry and data intelligence, including live integrations with leading scientific partners such as Elsevier, NVIDIA, Cadence Molecular Sciences (OpenEye), CCDC and Simulations Plus..

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtalks webinar showcases how Sapio Sciences' ELaiN (AILN) supports ecosystem-driven R&D workflows

Scientific teams are under pressure to move faster without losing experimental context or traceability. In this free Xtalks webinar, Sapio Sciences will show how its AI lab notebook, Sapio ELaiN, supports end-to-end scientific workflows by connecting partner tools across cloud infrastructure, AI, molecular modeling, chemistry and data intelligence.

Rob Brown, PhD, Global VP and Head of the Scientific Office at Sapio Sciences, will discuss how scientific teams are reducing reliance on disconnected point solutions by capturing inputs, outputs and context in a single, governed experiment record.

The webinar will include a range of examples from ELaiN's integrated partner ecosystem, including CCDC, Elsevier, NVIDIA, Cadence Molecular Sciences (OpenEye) and Simulations Plus.

Webinar highlights

How scientific teams are moving from scattered point solutions to an integrated workspace that keeps experimental context, decisions and results in one place

How an AI-enabled ELN can bring together cloud infrastructure, chemistry, molecular modeling, cheminfomatics and bioinformatics workflows by coordinating AI agents and selected partner capabilities

How teams can reduce context switching and manual re-entry by capturing prompts, inputs, outputs and decisions in a single, governed experiment record

What traceability looks like when AI agents and third-party tools contribute to an experiment, including provenance, auditability and review

Webinar details

Speaker: Rob Brown, PhD, Global VP and Head of the Scientific Office, Sapio Sciences

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. EDT (4 p.m. CET)

Registration: https://xtalks.com/webinars/how-an-ecosystem-driven-electronic-lab-notebook-eln-accelerates-rd/

