Enhancing Lives with Ease: Activator® Poles Approved by the Arthritis Foundation

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Arthritis Month and is a most fitting time to announce that Urban Poling's Activator® Poles have received the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use Seal for the second year in a row!

What is the Ease-of-Use program?

Activator Poles for Balance, Rehab, Stability and Quality of Life. Activator Poles, Ease of Use Approved!

The Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use certification program is conducted by the Intuitive Design Applied Research Institute, which independently tests, approves, and certifies products that alleviate pain and enhance the daily lives of individuals with arthritis and chronic pain. By visiting their website, people living with arthritis can conveniently access a comprehensive list of certified arthritis-friendly products, including the Activator® Poles. This ensures that individuals can make informed purchasing decisions based on products that have been rigorously tested and proven to be suitable for arthritis patients.

For people with arthritis, even the simplest activities can feel nearly impossible due to chronic pain. This is why an occupational therapist and gerontologist designed the Activator® Poles specifically for rehab and long-term conditions such as arthritis. The patented Activator® Poles and program are proven to take the pressure off load-bearing joints and allow users to walk more freely and with less pain.

Outstanding Performance of the Activator® in the Evaluation Process

During the evaluation process, the Activator® Poles underwent rigorous testing with participants living with various types of arthritis. Notably, it was observed that these poles do not require a twisting motion to adjust their length or to collapse them for storage, unlike some other poles in the market. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals with arthritis, who often find twisting motions challenging.

A participant in the testing program remarked that the Activator® Poles provide stability on uneven terrain and effectively shift weight from the legs to the arms, thus alleviating hip pain.

The testimonial exemplifies the impact of the poles:

"I am pleasantly surprised by the level of stability and support the poles provide, especially on challenging surfaces like mulch or uneven terrains. While I didn't notice a significant difference in cement, once I ventured onto natural terrain, they proved immensely helpful. By following the instructions and bearing down on the poles, I could divert weight from my legs to my arms, thus reducing the hip pain I typically experience while walking."

The Activator® Noteworthy Design Features

Several design aspects of the Activator® Poles garnered positive feedback from testing participants. The button lock stability feature, the patented CoreGrip handle, and the bell tips were particularly praised for their effectiveness and user-friendly nature.

The key features highlighted are as follows:

Button lock stability feature eliminates the need for twisting motions. Patented CoreGrip handle minimizes the need for a firm grip, reducing the risk of injuries. Activator® bell tips provide enhanced stability both indoors and outdoors.

A testing participant living with arthritis expressed appreciation for the patented CoreGrip and the button lock stability feature, stating:

"I prefer the button lock stability feature over the twisting mechanism found in other poles. Additionally, the ledge to rest your hands on allows for a more relaxed grip. Compared to poles I've used in the past, the Activator® Poles provide a superior sense of stability."

Furthermore, another participant emphasized the benefits of the bell tips in maintaining stability across diverse terrains:

"The poles felt most stable when walking on grass. I particularly appreciate the design of the bottom pole tips, which prevent them from sinking into the ground when I walk on softer surfaces."

Diana Oliver, Managing Director of Urban Poling, expressed immense pride in their Activator® Poles being recognized as the optimal walking pole choice for arthritis patients. She stated, "Witnessing the improvement in patients' lives is the ultimate reward and a driving force for us to expand our efforts in enhancing the lives of individuals grappling with long-term conditions."

For further information on Urban Poling's Activator® visit the Ease of Use Page, their website at http://www.urbanpoling.com or send them an email at [email protected]

Media Contact: Diana Oliver, [email protected], 416-668-0116

