Urban Poling Inc and Home Modification Occupational Therapy Alliance (HMOTA) Collaborate To Provide Innovative Solutions For Fall Prevention And Home Accessibility

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc., the global leader and developer of evidence-based walking poles and rehabilitation programs, is thrilled to announce a new relationship with the Home Modification Occupational Therapy Alliance (HMOTA). This collaboration is aimed at promoting healthier, safer living environments for individuals at risk of falls and those seeking enhanced home accessibility and introducing Occupational Therapists to the benefit of incorporating Activator® poles into their practices.

As part of this partnership, Urban Poling recently was honored to present at HMOTA's September membership meeting, demonstrating how Activator® poles—a revolutionary walking aid designed specifically for rehabilitation and fall prevention—can be successfully integrated into therapy programs and daily living. Activator® poles, developed by Urban Poling, feature ergonomic handles, and a patented design that enhances stability, posture, and confidence for users with mobility challenges. Widely used by therapists globally, Activator poles® are proven to increase walking tolerance, improve balance, and empower individuals to remain active and independent at home.

HMOTA's core mission is to position occupational therapists as leaders in the home modification field, support business development, and expand members' proficiency in emerging techniques and technologies. This collaboration between Urban Poling Inc and HMOTA exemplifies a shared commitment to innovative solutions and ongoing professional education. By working together, both organizations strive to transform lives by making homes safer and more accessible for everyone.

HMOTA is a global community comprising over 2,000 occupational therapists dedicated to advancing best practices in home modifications. Since its founding in 2015, the Alliance has connected specialized therapists worldwide, providing a dynamic forum for sharing expertise, tackling accessibility challenges, and fostering innovative solutions. Through their dedicated online community at https://hmota.net/, members can share resources, post blog links, and engage in meaningful discussions that drive professional growth.

Urban Poling, Inc. is proud collaborate with HMOTA and support their mission of leadership and knowledge-sharing in the home modification community. Our Activator® poles are making a small but impactful difference for countless individuals, and we look forward to advancing fall prevention and healthy living through this exciting partnership. A healthy step forward can truly transform lives!

About Urban Poling Inc: Urban Poling Inc. is a global leader in the promotion of rehabilitation, fitness and wellness through specialized poles and programs which promote pole walking and pre-gait exercises. Known for its' innovative Activator® Poles which were designed by an OT and gerontologist, Urban Poling Inc focuses on improving mobility, stability, and overall quality of life for all ages and stages but most especially individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals worldwide, and Urban Poling Inc is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles through doing what the body was designed to do - MOVE.

Our poles are available through Urban Poling.com, Amazon.com and select CVS stores nationwide. For additional locations please visit our Find A Retailer or distributor to locate a store nearest you.

For media inquiries, please contact: Diana Oliver, 416.668.0116, [email protected]

