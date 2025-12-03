Urban Poling Inc. Joins Foundation for Physical Therapy Research as Bronze Partner

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc.- We are proud to announce that we are now the newest Bronze Partner in Research of The Foundation for Physical Therapy Research. This partnership reflects our strong commitment to supporting evidence-based physical therapy and advancing research to optimize health outcomes for communities nationwide.

Urban Poling | Activator Poles Recommended by leading surgeons, physicians & therapists, our evidence-based ACTIVATOR℗ Poles were designed by an occupational therapist & gerontologist specifically for rehab & long-term conditions. This unique patented design enhances strengthening, stability, and off-loading with your safety in mind. ACTIVATOR℗ Poles may be beneficial for pre/post hip knee surgery, soft tissue injuries, Parkinson's, stroke, MS, chronic pain, cancer rehab, spinal conditions & older adults. ACTIVATOR® Poles are evidenced based & backed by over 350 published studies. There are currently 19 independent studies on the ACTIVATOR® Poles at hospitals & universities all over the world.Urban Poling Inc provides quality continuing education courses for Allied Health professionals. Courses are accredited to provide CEUs/CECs through physical therapy state boards. Our intent is to supply you with tools to help you succeed in your practice & give your patients their best outcomes.

"We are honored to be partnered with the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research," said Diana Oliver, Owner and CEO of Urban Poling Inc. "Evidence and supporting research have been paramount to the integrity of our products and educational programs since our company's inception. Our commitment to research guides our approach to the industry, our partners, professionals, and end users. We believe deeply in the importance of the Foundation's work."

About the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research

The Foundation for Physical Therapy Research is an independent, 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to funding physical therapy research and developing researchers to optimize movement and health. For more than 45 years, the Foundation has awarded over $24 million in research grants, scholarships, and fellowships. As the research funding organization of APTA, it remains the only national nonprofit solely focused on supporting physical therapy research. Supporters of the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research who wish to learn more about Urban Poling Inc.'s accredited education programs for the physical therapy community are invited to connect with their team at [email protected] and mention the Foundation. This educational opportunity is offered independently by Urban Poling Inc.

Urban Poling Inc. is dedicated to making rehabilitation accessible, engaging, and tailored to individual needs. Their support of the Foundation's mission highlights a shared belief that research drives innovation, advances the physical therapy profession, and improves patient care through active living.

"We are grateful to Urban Poling Inc. for becoming a Partner in Research and supporting our mission," says Paul Rockar, PT, DPT, MS, FAPTA, President of the Foundation. "We're fortunate to receive support from companies like Urban Poling Inc. that understand the importance of investing in physical therapy research and advancing the evidence base for our profession."

About Urban Poling Inc: Urban Poling Inc. is a global leader in the promotion of rehabilitation, fitness and wellness through specialized poles and programs which promote pole walking and pre-gait exercises. Known for its' innovative Activator® Poles which were designed by an OT and gerontologist, Urban Poling Inc focuses on improving mobility, stability, and overall quality of life for all ages and stages but most especially individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals worldwide, and Urban Poling Inc is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles through doing what the body was designed to do - MOVE.

We are proud to collaborate with The Foundation of Physical Therapy Research to advance evidence-based physical therapy and patient care. Together, we are taking healthy strides forward to promote active living and improved mobility!

Our poles are available through Urban Poling.com, Amazon.com and select CVS stores. For additional locations please visit our Find A Retailer or distributor to locate a store nearest you.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Diana Oliver

416.668.0116

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.