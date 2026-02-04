Maximizing Value in Early-Phase Oncology Trials: Innovative Endpoints for Early Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how assessing cardiac safety risks of a new oncologic agent in early-phase clinical trials can be achieved with minimal impact on development cost and complexity. Attendees will gain insight into how leveraging AI-powered lesion segmentation during dose escalation can facilitate the generation of additional valuable biomarkers, including total tumor burden, that may inform Phase II dose selection more effectively than RECIST alone. The featured speakers will discuss how patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in early-phase oncology trials provide critical insights into treatment tolerability and the patient experience, enabling a more comprehensive, patient-centered evaluation of risk-benefit profiles. They will also share key highlights and recommendations from recent literature and regulatory guidance on best practices for incorporating PROs in oncology trials.

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early-phase oncology trials provide a unique opportunity to capture high-value endpoint data that can inform rapid, evidence-based decisions on the future of a drug development program.

In this webinar, the featured experts will examine how innovative methodologies and technologies are becoming more practical to deploy, delivering deeper insights than traditional strategies across efficacy, safety and patient-reported endpoints.

Attendees will learn how advanced image analysis techniques enable more sensitive and earlier detection of treatment response than conventional methods. The speakers will also explore how early-phase pharmacokinetic data can be leveraged in concentration-effect modelling for cardiac safety, not typically feasible in later development. The role for early patient input on tolerability, symptom burden and symptomatic adverse events in strengthening clinician assessments and supporting dose selection will also be discussed.

Register for this webinar to learn how early-phase oncology trials can use innovative endpoints to generate earlier, decision-ready insights.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo (Moderator), MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer; Anu Bansal, MD, MS, VP Medical Imaging, Oncology; Robert Kleiman, MD, Chief Scientific and Regulatory Officer, Cardiac Safety; and Kelly Dumais, PhD, Senior Director and Global Head of eCOA Science and Consulting, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximizing Value in Early-Phase Oncology Trials: Innovative Endpoints for Early Insights.

