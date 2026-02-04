From FIH to POC -- Designing Phase I/Ib Trials with Efficiency, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how adaptive study designs can eliminate white space and accelerate the path from first-in-human (FIH) to proof-of-concept (POC). The featured speaker will share how strategically selected sites can complement commercial Clinical Research Units (CRUs) with specialized teams and patient access to optimize operational delivery. Attendees will gain insight into a flexible, integrated matrix model and global Phase I patient experience, supported by deep therapeutic expertise in complex indications such as endocrinology and metabolism, inflammatory diseases, neuroscience and rare diseases.

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of drug development starts with smarter early-phase trials. Moving from first-in-human (FIH) to proof-of-concept (POC) is a major milestone, and the foundation for innovation that transforms patient care.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will explore how adaptive study designs and strategic site choices can unlock new possibilities, enabling biotech leaders to accelerate breakthroughs and bring life-changing therapies to market faster. Join us to learn how integrating adaptive study designs can help eliminate unnecessary "white space" between milestones and aid progression from FIH to POC.

By integrating flexibility into trial design, sponsors can respond dynamically to emerging data, streamline decision-making and accelerate timelines without compromising scientific rigor. The speaker will also examine the role of strategically selected sites in complementing commercial Clinical Research Units (CRUs). These specialized sites bring unique capabilities — such as access to targeted patient populations and highly skilled teams — that enhance operational delivery and support complex protocols. This approach ensures that trials are not only faster but also more robust and representative.

Register for the webinar to learn how strategic site selection and adaptive study design can elevate the execution of Phase I/Ib trials.

Join Aatir Butt, MS, CPM, Senior Director, Global Project Management, Clinical Pharmacology Services, Fortrea, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From FIH to POC — Designing Phase I/Ib Trials with Efficiency.

