Enhancing Visibility and Analytics for Banks and Broker-Dealers, Broadridge Announces New Communications Data-Driven Platform

CommCentral offers greater efficiency, API connectivity and insight into investor communications activity

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CommCentral, a new cloud-based data solution providing banks and broker-dealers with real-time visibility into the investor communications they distribute and manage, is being rolled out by global fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

The new platform offers AI-enabled query capabilities, customizable alerts for insights, monitoring and process automation to drive efficiencies and simplify workflows. CommCentral will also provide users with access to a suite of application programming interface (API) services, including a Communications API, enabling direct and instant access to real-time data.

"This new Broadridge technology solution offers firms immediate access to essential communications data through intuitive dashboards, helping streamline tasks and facilitating informed decisions," said Swatika Rajaram, Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Proxy and Post Sale at Broadridge. "Firms will achieve enhanced efficiency and insights into investor communications and ongoing trends leveraging our expertise and transformative technology."

In a highly competitive market, CommCentral will provide critical benefits to banks and broker-dealers as they seek to elevate communications and enhance engagement, by utilizing evolving analytics to better understand individual or group behaviors, gaining crucial insights into trends and distribution impacts.

Key benefits of Broadridge's CommCentral communications tool include:

Simplified dashboard navigation with advanced search and filtering capabilities

AI assistance for navigating large data sets

Customized reporting and alerts with tailored data reports

Real-time alerts for actionable insights.

The CommCentral platform will continue to expand and integrate new features including AI-generated use cases, engagement trend analysis and peer assessments as well as increase the suite of API services.

Broadridge provides innovative technological infrastructure across financial services, including regulatory compliance, shareholder communications, trading, debt servicing and deal-making, which solidifies its position as a technology leader in corporate governance solutions.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

