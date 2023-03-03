Enigmatic Surrealism Takes Scottsdale by Storm: Elena Von Kohn's Art Show at de Sarthe a Smashing Success with Surprise Collaboration from Celebrity Guest Eyeamki

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art enthusiasts and collectors were in for a treat at the exclusive art show hosted by de Sarthe in Scottsdale, featuring the mesmerizing works of Elena Von Kohn, a contemporary figurative surrealist artist. Despite being an invitation-only event, the show attracted over 200 attendees who were eager to experience the captivating beauty of Elena's artwork.

The show was a resounding success, with attendees expressing awe and appreciation for the originality and creativity of Elena's art. However, the night's most memorable moment came when celebrity guest Eyeamki was so moved by one of Von Kohn works that it inspired a new song. This unexpected collaboration between the artist and musician has been the talk of the town ever since, adding an exciting twist to an already unforgettable event.

Elena Von Kohn's unique style of Enigmatic Surrealism, which draws inspiration from the complexity of the human form and nature, has earned her a dedicated following of collectors and art lovers. Her pieces are renowned for their intricate detailing and vibrant colors that transport viewers to another realm with their surreal landscapes and enigmatic figures. Truly leaving a lasting impression.

Hosted in collaboration with de Sarthe, a leading art gallery committed to showcasing the work of talented and notable artists, the event was a testament to the gallery's dedication to promoting art and culture in the Scottsdale area. Art expert Jane Ceasor remarked, "We are thrilled with the success of Elena's art show. The event was a testament to her incredible talent and unique approach to art. It was an honor to be invited."

For those who missed the event, Elena Von Kohn's artwork can be viewed on her website, www.elenavonkohn.com and pieces are available for purchase through de Sarthe. With her distinct vision and exceptional talent, Elena Von Kohn is undoubtably a prominent figure in the art world.

