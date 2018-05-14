Enit Nichani of IGEL Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

CRN's editorial team selects Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group drawn from this larger list: women leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their company's success and help move the entire IT channel forward.

"Enit has played a pivotal role in IGEL's rapid North American growth," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Her innovative ideas, passion for the channel and strategic marketing vision have helped to propel our success to become the fastest growing thin client provider in the U.S. while at the same time pivoting to focus on innovative end user computing software solutions. Enit is extremely deserving of this recognition and is a shining example of the successful impact women are making on the IGEL business. IGEL has made a conscious effort to hire and empower females as we build our North American operation. In fact, today women account for a third of our team, a ratio much higher than the average in IT and we believe it is a big reason for our unprecedented success."

Nichani has served as IGEL's Director of Marketing since July 2016. In this role, she has worked to elevate the IGEL message with partners and customers through comprehensive marketing plans and programs including event marketing, lead generation and demand generation programs. Prior to joining IGEL, she held marketing and channel program management positions with RES Software, Dell Wyse, NEC Corporation of America and IBM.

Notably, during the past year, Nichani spearheaded a campaign that culminated in giveaway of a new Tesla P100D. Over the course of the campaign, event and tradeshow prospects were directly engaged, producing more than 5,700 new evaluation requests and 1,888 completed product demos in under nine months. IGEL channel partners were given completed branded campaign kits that included an e-mail template, social media cards and a presentation that they could use to promote the campaign among their customers and prospects. As a result, IGEL's U.S. software license revenue grew by 589% in 2017.

"Enit is remarkable in her creativity and persistent in her passion for channel success," said Andy Whiteside, Managing Consultant, at IGEL channel partner XenTegra. "There's perhaps no better example of a channel-driven marketer. I commend Enit on being named to the CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List. Her efforts have certainly had a valued impact on our business."

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

The 2018 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

IGEL, a company that is 100% channel focused and never sells direct, will be building on the success of the Tesla P100D giveaway with its new "IT Baller" $120,000 giveaway, demonstrating how companies can improve operations, save money and increase security when they leverage IGEL's innovative, software-defined endpoint computing solutions. The first IT Baller winner was announced last week at Citrix Synergy in Anaheim, Calif. and through December 19, there will be five more opportunities to win $20,000. To enter the IT Baller sweepstakes, participants must complete a short survey at www.igel.com/itballer-contest/

To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware. To locate an IGEL partner, visit https://www.igel.com/find-a-solution-provider/.

