Enjoy $60 off Regal Unlimited ™ Black Friday through Cyber Monday

"This is the holiday deal moviegoers are going to love! We are excited to offer our Regal Unlimited subscription plan with a $60 savings starting on Black Friday through Cyber Monday," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "With all the benefits of the plan including unlimited movies, discounts at concessions, birthday bonuses and reduced fees, Regal Unlimited is truly limitless."

Subscribers of Regal Unlimited enjoy all the following benefits:

Enjoy Unlimited Movies. With the annual Regal Unlimited subscription, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want, whenever you want. There are no blackout dates, and you can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. For special formats, it will be easy to upgrade your ticket to see a movie in VIP, ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX and 3D, by paying the usual standard upcharge.

Save on Snacks and Drinks. Regal Unlimited subscribers will enjoy a 10% concessions discount on all food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Enjoy a Birthday Bonus. As a subscriber, you will also enjoy a free large popcorn and large drink on your birthday.

Save on Fees. Additionally, there will be a reduced online convenience fee for the Regal Unlimited ticket.

Get all the Benefits of the Regal Crown Club. When you sign up for Regal Unlimited, you will be automatically enrolled in the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program. Along with all the club benefits, you will earn credits for every dollar spent with your Regal Unlimited subscription including the opportunity to attend advance screenings.

To receive the $60 savings and become a Regal Unlimited subscriber, customers can download the Regal mobile app where additional details about the program are outlined. Guests must sign up for Regal Unlimited starting Friday morning, November 29, through midnight Monday, December 2. All three plans will receive the $60 savings: Regal Unlimited, Regal Unlimited Plus and Regal Unlimited All Access. The offer is available only to guests that elect 'paid in full' for the entire subscription, instead of the 'month-to-month' option. The special offer is only available for new subscriptions and does not apply to previously purchased subscriptions.

