Enjoy a Healthy, Happy Holiday with Life Time's Digital Holiday Hustle Program

News provided by

Life Time, Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 13:31 ET

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 4, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are time to enjoy family and friends, but also can be busy and stressful with all the seemingly endless decorating, shopping, events, travel and more. That's why Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is launching a 20-day digital Holiday Hustle program – to help people prioritize their health and truly enjoy this "most wonderful time of the year."

Continue Reading
Led by Coach Anika Christ, RD, CPT, and her digital coaching team, Holiday Hustle is available on the Life Time Digital app and emphasizes two core habits: Eating 30 grams of protein at each meal and completing a daily 15-minute workout.
Led by Coach Anika Christ, RD, CPT, and her digital coaching team, Holiday Hustle is available on the Life Time Digital app and emphasizes two core habits: Eating 30 grams of protein at each meal and completing a daily 15-minute workout.

Led by Life Time's Coach Anika Christ, RD, CPT, and her digital coaching team, Holiday Hustle is available on the Life Time Digital app and emphasizes two core habits: Eating 30 grams of protein at each meal and completing a daily 15-minute workout.

Part of Life Time's large array of digital weight loss and training programs, the program offers both a low-stress daily movement challenge and nutrition guidance with dietitian-approved versions of many of the season's favorite recipes. Participants also have access to Life Time's credentialed weight loss and training experts for support — including Dynamic Personal Trainers, nutrition coaches, and registered dietitians — along with practical tips and tricks to manage holiday stress and travel.

"At this time of year, it's important to find a way to prioritize nutrition without depriving yourself of seasonal celebrations and nostalgia," said Christ. "Focusing on what we can do – exercising, protein intake, and eating healthy without robbing yourself of holiday indulgences – is far more practical and less stressful than focusing on what we can't. We need to remember that a little investment in ourselves can make a huge difference."

Because meal planning and the holidays don't always go hand in hand easily, the program offers a flexible nutritional approach, with a focus on consuming 30 grams of protein with each meal, along with fun seasonal recipes like a ginger snap protein shake, turkey pumpkin chili and sweet potato mash.

In addition, 15-minute bodyweight workouts are delivered through the Life Time app and address five areas: upper body, lower body, core, conditioning and mobility. Exercises are designed to be completed from anywhere and, on days when people have more than 15 minutes to commit to exercise, they can be easily stacked to create up to a 60-minute sweat session.

To sign up for the Holiday Hustle program and learn more about other Life Time digital programs and  healthy living offerings, visit the Life Time Digital Membership. The Holiday Hustle is complimentary for current Life Time members.

About Life Time
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Also from this source

Life Time Launches MIORA - First-of-Its-Kind Offering for Longevity, Performance and Health Optimization

Life Time Launches MIORA - First-of-Its-Kind Offering for Longevity, Performance and Health Optimization

With the national obesity crisis at an all-time high, the need for proactive, personalized solutions to optimize health has never been greater. To...
Life Time Foundation Expands Healthy Planet Mission

Life Time Foundation Expands Healthy Planet Mission

The Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH), was established to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.